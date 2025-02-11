Syracuse Crunch Partner with Syracuse Trivia Company to Hold Trivia Night February 22

February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Syracuse Trivia Company to hold Trivia Night on Saturday, Feb. 22 when the team hosts the Laval Rocket.

Trivia Night offers fans the opportunity to participate in an hour-long general trivia competition made up of 45 questions hosted by Syracuse Trivia Company from 4 to 5 p.m. inside the Upstate Medical University Arena prior to the Crunch game at 7 p.m. The questions will be shown on the video board and participants will use their smartphone to submit answers. The top two teams in the competition will participate in the final round on the ice during the first intermission of the Crunch game. Teams will be competing for cash prizes made up of $1,000 for first place and $500 for second place.

Fans must preregister for Trivia Night online at www.syracusecrunch.com/trivia. After completing the online form, fans will be contacted by a Crunch representative to complete registration. Trivia Night at the Crunch is $20 per person and includes entry into the trivia competition and a ticket to the Crunch game. Fans may register as a team or as a free agent and be assigned to a team of free agents. Registrations will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 21.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

