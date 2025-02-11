Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 18

February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CRUNCH SPLIT COMING OUT OF BREAK

The Crunch went 1-1-0-0 in their first two games following the AHL All-Star Break in Week 18.

They were upended by the Utica Comets on Friday, 4-2, in Syracuse in the first game following the break. They rebounded Saturday in Hershey with a 5-0 shutout victory. Matt Tomkins made 16 saves for his second shutout of the season.

Syracuse continues a four-game road trip this week with three games over four days in three different cities. The Crunch face off against Toronto, Rochester and Lehigh Valley before beginning a four-game homestand next week.

TOP PERFORMER

Veteran Conor Sheary had a busy week following the AHL All-Star Break. The winger was recalled to Tampa Bay and skated in the Lightning's win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. He then returned to the Crunch and played both Friday and Saturday to complete three games in three days in three cities.

Sheary scored goals in both games and added an assist Saturday for his fourth multi-point game of the season. He ranks second on the team with 11 goals and 27 points.

Matt Tomkins earned his second shutout of the season with a 16-save effort in Hershey on Saturday. The veteran started both games for the Crunch in Week 18 and totaled 44 saves on 47 shots against for a .936 save percentage to go with a 1.53 goals-against average.

Since the Christmas break, Tomkins has posted a 4-4-0-0 record with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He is 7-9-3 with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage overall this season.

DUKE FAMILY CAPTURES ATTENTION OF HOCKEY WORLD

Rookie forward Dylan Duke made waves in his NHL debut for the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday at Detroit. Playing down the road from his alma mater (University of Michigan), Duke netted his first NHL goal in his debut, providing insurance in the Lightning's win over the Red Wings on national television.

Duke's family was in attendance for the win. Later that night, his brother Tyler scored Michigan's lone goal in a loss to Michigan State in the same building that Dylan scored in hours before.

KERSTEN SCORES FIRST AHL GOAL

Forward Spencer Kersten potted his first career AHL goal in Saturday's win at Hershey. The goal - which proved to be the game-winning goal - came in his second Crunch game and fourth career AHL appearance.

Kersten signed a PTO with the Crunch last week. He leads the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears with 46 points (22g, 24a) in 48 games this season.

UPCOMING WEEK

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Toronto | 11 a.m.

The Crunch continue a four-game road trip Wednesday morning in Toronto. The field trip contest features an 11 a.m. puck drop and marks the third game of the six-game series between the clubs. The road team has won the first two matches; the Crunch won, 2-0, in Toronto and the Marlies earned a 3-2 win in Syracuse.

The Crunch have won five straight games as a visitor during an opponent's school field trip game.

Friday, Feb. 14 at Rochester | 7:05 p.m.

The Crunch and Amerks face off on Valentine's Day in Rochester in the third game of the Crunch's four-game road trip. The Amerks defeated the Crunch twice preceding the All-Star Break and they are 5-2-0-0 in seven matches against the Crunch this season. Two of their five wins have required overtime, including their 4-3 win before the break.

A five-game winning streak has the Americans in second place in the North Division with 60 points (28-12-3-1).

Saturday, Feb. 15 at Lehigh Valley | 7:05 p.m.

The Crunch wrap up their road trip and play their final road game of February as they take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. The Crunch dropped a 3-2 decision in overtime to the Phantoms in Syracuse on Jan. 4. The teams will play twice more - once in March and once in April - to complete their four-game season series.

The Crunch hold a 7-3-0-0 all-time record at the PPL Center since the Phantoms moved to Allentown ahead of the 2014-15 season.

WEEK 18 RESULTS

Friday, Feb. 7 | Game 44 vs. Utica | L, 4-2

Utica 1 1 2 - 4 Shots: 9-15-8-32 PP: 1/3

Syracuse 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 8-10-12-30 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Finley 3 (Pouliot, Dumont), 5:54. 2nd Period-Sheary 10 (Korczak, Carlile), 15:43 (PP).. .. Tomkins 6-9-3 (31 shots-28 saves). A-5,521

Saturday, Feb. 8 | Game 45 at Hershey | W, 5-0

Syracuse 1 3 1 - 5 Shots: 7-20-5-32 PP: 1/3

Hershey 0 0 0 - 0 Shots: 6-3-7-16 PP: 0/4

1st Period-Kersten 1 (Undrafted), 9:52. 2nd Period-Sheary 11 (Finley, Crozier), 7:34. Pouliot 6 (Geekie, Crozier), 8:46 (PP). Carlile 4 (Sheary, Fortier), 10:57. 3rd Period-Kroczak 5 (Allard, Pouliot), 7:10.. .. Tomkins 7-9-3 (16 shots-16 saves) A-10,221

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 14.5% (23-for-159) 30th (31st)

Penalty Kill 81.7% (134-for-164) 18th (20th)

Goals For 2.64 GFA (119) 31st (31st)

Goals Against 2.60 GAA (113) 4th (6th)

Shots For 27.69 SF/G (1246) 28th (28th)

Shots Against 27.64 SA/G (1244) 9th (10th)

Penalty Minutes 11.98 PIM/G (539) 23rd (22nd)

Category Leader

Points 36 Pouliot

Goals 13 Duke

Assists 30 Pouliot

PIM 50 Crozier

Plus/Minus +12 Pouliot

Wins 12 Halverson

GAA 2.20 Halverson

Save % .918 Halverson

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Laval 44 30 11 2 1 63 0.716 138 110 693 15-5-1-1 15-6-1-0 9-1-0-0 7-0-0-0 3-1

2. Rochester 44 28 12 3 1 60 0.682 155 119 510 10-6-2-1 18-6-1-0 6-3-0-1 5-0-0-0 3-1

3. Cleveland 45 24 13 4 4 56 0.622 141 141 543 12-6-2-3 12-7-2-1 4-2-3-1 1-0-1-1 2-4

4. Toronto 43 24 12 2 5 55 0.640 130 115 436 11-6-0-3 13-6-2-2 6-2-0-2 0-1-0-2 2-5

5. Syracuse 45 19 16 6 4 48 0.533 119 117 539 8-7-4-4 11-9-2-0 3-5-1-1 1-0-0-0 2-4

6. Belleville 40 18 16 2 4 42 0.525 112 132 508 9-8-1-2 9-8-1-2 4-5-1-0 0-1-1-0 3-4

7. Utica 43 17 21 3 2 39 0.453 114 136 548 8-10-1-2 9-11-2-0 7-2-1-0 3-0-1-0 0-2

