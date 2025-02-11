IceHogs and Admirals Meet for the Eighth Time this Season

February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs begin a three-game homestand as they host the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7 p.m. The IceHogs defeated the Admirals the last time the two teams played with a 5-4 shootout victory on Feb. 1.

Last Time Out- The IceHogs came up just short Saturday night against the Texas Stars in a 4-3 final. Rockford opened the scoring when Samuel Savoie scored his fifth goal of the year at 6:08 of the opening period. Texas responded a little over a minute later. Joey Anderson and Andreas Athanasiou would score just two minutes apart to give the visiting IceHogs a 3-1 lead. The Stars would cut into the deficit late in the first and tie the game in the second period. Matej Blumel would find the eventual game winning goal at 10:28 of the third period.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 17-21-5-1, 40 points (5th Central Division)

Milwaukee- 23-15-3-4, 53 points (3rd Central Division)

Cardiac Hogs- The IceHogs dropped another one-goal game last weekend against Texas. Rockford has had 15 games decided by one goal this season, winning just four of those decisions. Each of the last five meetings between the IceHogs and Admirals have been decided by one goal, four of which have gone into overtime or the shootout.

Seney Heating Up - IceHogs' captain Brett Seney collected an assist against the Stars last Saturday. Seney has four points in his previous five games, including a goal against the Admirals on Feb 1. The Ontario native has 27 points (7G, 20A) four of which have come against Milwaukee. Seney is currently in his third season with the IceHogs and his first as the team's captain.

From the Crows Nest- The Admirals secured a rare sweep over the Grand Rapids Griffins last weekend with 3-0 and 4-3 victories. Matt Murray posted a 35-save shutout against the Griffins last Friday, Murray has two shutouts on the season. Anders Bjork had a three-point night on Saturday and now has seven points in his first ten games with Milwaukee. Bjork has three points in two meetings with Rockford this season.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Oct. 18 vs Milwaukee 7 p.m. L 3-6

Oct. 19 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 2-5

Nov. 30 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 2-3

Dec. 15 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m. W 2-1 SO

Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m. W 5-0

Jan 22. @ Milwaukee 7 p.m. L 4-5 OT

Feb. 1 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. W 5-4 SO

Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Mar. 16 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

Apr. 13 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

