Syracuse Crunch to Hold Hockey Is for Everyone Night February 21

February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding their annual Pride game with Hockey Is For Everyone Night on Friday, Feb. 21 when the team hosts the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m.

The Crunch are proud to stand as an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community and offer an inclusive space at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Hockey Is For Everyone Night at the Crunch celebrates diversity and inclusion in all levels of sports.

During warmups, the team will use Pride Tape on their sticks. In the game, the team will wear their annual Pride jerseys. This year's jersey is black with rainbow stripes around the bottom and both wrists. The left shoulder features a Progress Pride Flag patch and "Hockey Is For Everyone" is written inside the collar. The Crunch will hold a live postgame jersey auction for the Pride Night jerseys on the ice immediately after the Feb. 21 game.

As part of the Pride Night game, the Crunch will be auctioning off one Pride Night jersey through the GiveSmart platform with proceeds from that jersey benefiting CNY Pride. Specialty Pride Night nameplates will also benefit CNY Pride. Fans can access the GiveSmart platform by texting "CRUNCH" to 76278. Additionally, the Crunch will have Pride Night hats and stickers for sale at the merchandise stands.

Tickets for Hockey Is For Everyone Night are on sale now at www.syracusecrunch.com/pride. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit CNY Pride.

