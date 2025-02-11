IceHogs Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 3-1 to Admirals
February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs couldn't fully storm back against the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday night, falling 3-1 inside the BMO Center.
Milwaukee scored on their first two shots of the game to quickly nab a 2-0 lead with goals in less than two minutes. Veteran forward Cal O'Reilly elevated a backhand over Mitchell Weeks to open the scoring. Moments later and on the power play, Kieffer Bellows received a pass in the slot and snapped it into the top corner.
In the middle period, the IceHogs pushed and had multiple power play chances, but couldn't get a puck past Milwaukee goaltender Matt Murray.
Just 46 seconds into the 3rd period, Artyom Levshunov wired in his 4th goal of the the season on the man-advantage from the deep slot to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Rockford pulled the goaltender in the final minute, but it was Bellows for Milwaukee who scored into the empty to seal the 3-1 win.
The IceHogs are back in action next on Friday, Feb. 14 for a matchup with the Wolves inside the BMO Center. Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2025
- IceHogs Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 3-1 to Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Ads Take Third Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Fall 5-1 to Americans - Cleveland Monsters
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Syracuse Trivia Company to Hold Trivia Night February 22 - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Hockey Is for Everyone Night February 21 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Prepare for Four-Game Rivalry Week with Bears and Phantoms - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Kids Day Game Set for Sunday, February 16 - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Milo Roelens to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Look to Snap Losing Skid During Three-Game Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #44 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Admirals Meet for the Eighth Time this Season - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 3-1 to Admirals
- IceHogs and Admirals Meet for the Eighth Time this Season
- Bryan Bickell to be Inducted into IceHogs Ring of Honor Saturday Night
- Blackhawks Assign Del Mastro to Rockford
- IceHogs Come up Short Against Stars, 4-3