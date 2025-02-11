IceHogs Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 3-1 to Admirals

February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs couldn't fully storm back against the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday night, falling 3-1 inside the BMO Center.

Milwaukee scored on their first two shots of the game to quickly nab a 2-0 lead with goals in less than two minutes. Veteran forward Cal O'Reilly elevated a backhand over Mitchell Weeks to open the scoring. Moments later and on the power play, Kieffer Bellows received a pass in the slot and snapped it into the top corner.

In the middle period, the IceHogs pushed and had multiple power play chances, but couldn't get a puck past Milwaukee goaltender Matt Murray.

Just 46 seconds into the 3rd period, Artyom Levshunov wired in his 4th goal of the the season on the man-advantage from the deep slot to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Rockford pulled the goaltender in the final minute, but it was Bellows for Milwaukee who scored into the empty to seal the 3-1 win.

