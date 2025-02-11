Game #44 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors

February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #44: Tucson Roadrunners (20-20-2-1) at Bakersfield Condors (20-15-5-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m. MST, Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA

Referees: #82 Harrison O'Pray, #77 Jesse Wood-Schatz

Linespeople: #37 Brett Martin, #96 Michael McBain

The Tucson Roadrunners (20-20-2-1) opened their seven-game road trip on a promising note, splitting a two-game series with the San Jose Barracuda. Now, they face one of their most crucial matchups of the season as they take on the Bakersfield Condors (20-15-5-2) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. MST at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Tucson, currently in eighth place, sits four points behind seventh-place Bakersfield for the final Pacific Division playoff spot. A win would bring the Roadrunners within striking distance, while a loss would give the Condors more breathing room in the standings. With a potential four-point swing on the line, the stakes are high for both teams.

Bakersfield enters the matchup playing its best hockey of the season, earning points in a season-high six straight games and winning four of its last five, including a dominant 4-0 shutout of the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. Tucson, meanwhile, snapped an eight-game skid with a comeback victory over San Jose last Friday before falling 5-3 in Saturday's series finale.

The Roadrunners will look to recapture their success from earlier this season when they swept a two-game set against the Condors, winning 5-3 and 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 25 and 26.

Three things:

Doan Returns Amid Four Nations Break

On Sunday, the Utah Hockey Club (NHL) assigned forward Josh Doan to the Tucson Roadrunners, taking advantage of the NHL's Four Nations Faceoff break. The first best-on-best international tournament featuring NHL players since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, runs from Wednesday through Feb. 20. Players not representing the United States, Canada, Sweden, or Finland receive an 11-day break, allowing NHL teams to send younger players to the AHL for continued development. Since being recalled by Utah on Jan. 10, Doan has excelled, recording three goals and four assists for seven points in 16 games. Before his call-up, he posted 21 points (8G, 13A) in 25 games with Tucson, ranking fourth on the team in goals and points while tying for the team lead in multi-point games (6). His return provides a key boost to the Roadrunners' forward group for the remainder of their road trip.

Hebig Climbing Tucson's Record Books

Cameron Hebig continues to add to his career-best season. He has scored three goals in his last three games and has registered at least one point in 10 of his last 12. Over that stretch, he has tallied eight goals and six assists for 14 points. His goal on Saturday was his 17th of the season, 10th on the road, and fourth in the second period-all team highs. It also marked his 31st point of the campaign, leaving him just one shy of matching his career-high 32-point season in 2023-24. Saturday's game was a milestone moment for Hebig, as he played his 260th game with Tucson, tying former Roadrunner and current Pittsburgh Penguin Michael Bunting for the most games played by a forward in franchise history. His 54th career goal with Tucson puts him just four away from tying Lane Pederson for third all-time, while his 117th career point leaves him three shy of Jan Jeník for fourth in team history.

Sokolov Extends Point Streak

Egor Sokolov got Tucson on the board in the first period of Saturday's game, extending his active point streak to four games (2G, 2A). He is now just two games away from matching his season-high six-game point streak set from Oct. 11 to Oct. 26, where he tallied eight points (5G, 3A) in that span. Sokolov continues to be a key offensive contributor, ranking second on the team in both goals (15) and points (32). He is also now the only Roadrunner to score against every Pacific Division opponent this season.

What's the word?

"We're really tight with them (Bakersfield Condors) right now, so it's definitely going to be a really big game. We're not far off, but I feel like every game is really important for us right now. Especially playing against teams in our division. Those matchups are even more important. They're all playoffs game for us now. ¬©And we need the most points we can get out of this road trip and that's what we're gonna do."

Roadrunners defenseman Maveric Lamoureux on the importance of Tuesday's matchup against Bakersfield

Number to Know:

6 - A couple of Roadrunners have had Bakersfield's number this season, as Sokolov and Hunter Drew have combined for six goals in their two matchups with the Condors. Both forwards scored twice in the first game of the October series, with Sokolov adding two more in game two. Sokolov also netted the game-winning goal in both contests, accounting for two of his three game-winners this season.

Sokolov has recorded two multi-goal games this season-both against Bakersfield. Drew's two-goal performance in game one was his first of two multi-goal outings this year. Sokolov's four points against the Condors leads all Roadrunners, followed by Drew and Ben McCartney, who notched two assists in game one-his first of two multi-assist games this season.

Latest Transactions:

On Sunday, Feb. 9, forward Josh Doan was assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) from the Utah Hockey Club (NHL)

We're Doing It Live

Tuesday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 7:15 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Mechanic Bank Arena. Fans can watch the game live on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

