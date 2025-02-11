Penguins Prepare for Four-Game Rivalry Week with Bears and Phantoms

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (26-11-4-0) leaps into second place in the Atlantic, five points behind Hershey

Weekly Rewind

Friday, Feb. 7 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Bridgeport 0

Tristan Jarry's 31-save shutout powered the Penguins over Bridgeport. Sam Poulin opened the scoring, followed by Tristan Broz lighting the lamp in his first game back from mono.

Saturday Feb. 8 - PENGUINS 5 vs. Cleveland 4 (OT)

The Pens stormed back from a 4-1 deficit to defeat the Monsters in overtime. Jack St. Ivany, Joona Koppanen, Jonathan Gruden and Poulin scored in regulation. After a successful penalty kill to start OT, Owen Pickering clinched the comeback win.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Feb. 11 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins travel down I-81 for a heavyweight tilt with the Bears, a matchup between the top two teams in the Atlantic. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has earned points in each of its three visits to Giant Center so far this season (2-0-1-0).

Friday, Feb. 14 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton hosts Lehigh Valley for a Valentine's Day date. The Penguins are undefeated at home against the Phantoms this season (5-0-0-0). They've also won 11 of the last 13 regular-season meetings, dating back to last year.

Saturday, Feb. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Hershey

Military Appreciation Night presented by MetLife is the Pens' second matchup with the Bears in five days. The last time the Bears visited Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza resulted in an historic 9-0 loss to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 29.

Sunday, Feb. 16 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton concludes its four-game week and three-in-three weekend with a matinée at PPL Center. Since Thanksgiving, Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell has 17 points (10G-7A) in 14 AHL games.

Ice Chips

- At 17-5-1-0 (.671), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton still boasts the best home record in the Eastern Conference, which is also good for second overall in the AHL.

- With a win on Saturday, the Penguins are now 12-1-1-0 (.929) after playing the night before.

- Ville Koivunen's 38 points lead all AHL rookies (15G-28A)

- Between the AHL and ECHL, Sergei Murashov has a combined record of 21-3-1 during his first season in North America.

- After being held goalless for 11-straight games, Sam Poulin has seven goals and nine points in his last 11 games.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 46 28 13 5 0 61 .663

2. PENGUINS 41 26 11 4 0 56 .683

3. Charlotte 44 25 14 3 2 55 .625

4. Providence 45 25 15 4 1 55 .611

5. Lehigh Valley 46 22 18 5 1 50 .543

6. Springfield 44 22 17 2 3 49 .557

7. Hartford 46 19 22 4 1 43 .467

8. Bridgeport 46 11 31 2 2 26 .283

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Emil Bemström 37 19 22 41

Ville Koivunen* 41 15 23 38

Boris Katchouk 39 15 21 36

Vasily Ponomarev 31 11 16 27

Mac Hollowell 36 0 24 24

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov 6 6-0-0 1.99 .934 1

Filip Larsson 14 7-4-1 2.37 .929 4

Tristan Jarry^ 9 6-3-0 2.11 .924 1

Joel Blomqvist 12 5-4-2 2.93 .912 1

* = rookie

^ = in Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Feb. 11 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Feb. 14 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 15 Hershey Mohegan Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 16 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Wed. Feb 5 (RW) Jesse Puljujärvi Reassigned by PIT

Fri, Feb. 7 (RW) Emil Bemström Recalled to PIT

Sat, Feb. 8 (C) Vasily Ponomarev Recalled to PIT

Sat, Feb. 8 (C) Vasily Ponomarev Reassign ed by PIT

Sat, Feb. 8 (G) Tristan Jarry Recalled to PIT

Sat, Feb. 8 (G) Joel Blomqvist Reassigned by PIT

Sat, Feb. 8 (RW) Emil Bemström Reassigned by PIT

Sun, Feb 9 (RW) Jesse Puljujärvi Recalled by PIT

