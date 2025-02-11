Amerks Kids Day Game Set for Sunday, February 16

February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting their annual Kids Day Game, presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program, on Sunday, Feb. 16 when they face-off against the Laval Rocket at The Blue Cross Arena at 3:05 p.m.

For the fourth straight year, the matinee game will feature a total Kids Takeover, where youth fans will have the opportunity to serve in various game-day roles, such as public address announcer, in-game host, off-ice official, and videographer, while one lucky fan will have the chance to join Amerks Hall of Fame broadcaster Don Stevens to call the day's action from the broadcast booth.

All kids' tickets (ages 3-12, no ticket required for 2 and under) for the game start as low as just $10 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Kids Day tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.amerks.com/kidsday.

The day's family-friendly festivities will include an interactive ZooMobile from Seneca Park Zoo, a magician and a face painting station as well as other activities for kids. In addition, the first 5,000 youth fans in attendance will receive drawstring bags, courtesy of NY's 529.

The Amerks longtime mascot, The Moose, will be joined by many of his mascot friends to celebrate his birthday, mingle with fans, and partake in different activities throughout the day.

It's also a 4-3-2 Weekend game. Fans 21 and older and can enjoy $4 draft beers while hot dogs and popcorn can be purchased at a special price of $3 and $2, respectively.

