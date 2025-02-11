Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Milo Roelens to Orlando Solar Bears

February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Milo Roelens from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, Crunch General Manager Stacy Roest announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have loaned goaltender Ryan Fanti to the Solar Bears.

Roelens, 22, has played in 35 games with the Crunch this season tallying six goals and two assists. Last season, the 6-foot-7, 217-pound center skated in 65 games with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL earning 74 points (30g, 44a) and one game with the Crunch.

Prior to his professional career Roelens appeared in 238 career QMJHL games with the Titan, Sherbrooke Phoenix and Gatineau Olympiques from 2019 to 2024 earning 165 points (64g, 101a).

Fanti, 25, made his Crunch debut in a relief effort against Rochester on Jan. 31 turning aside all 17 shots he faced. He has also played in 25 games with the Solar Bears this season recording a 2.85 goals-against average along with a .906 save percentage and 12-10-2 record. Last season, he appeared in 17 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL posting a 9-6-2 record to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has played in 76 career ECHL games, with the Solar Bears and Komets, tallying a 36-32-5 record, 3.12 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. Fanti has also appeared in 10 career AHL contests with the Crunch and Bakersfield Condors posting a 1-5-1 record, 3.53 goals-against average and .891 save percentage.

