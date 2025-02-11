Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m.

February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors continue a six-game homestand as the Tucson Roadrunners come to town for the third matchup in the season series.

LOOKING BACK

On Saturday, Collin Delia stopped 18 and the Condors shutout Chicago, 4-0. It was the third shutout of the season for Bakersfield. James Hamblin (1g-1a) was one of four Condors with a multi-point night.

LEADING THE WAY

Seth Griffith is t-7th in the league scoring race with 40 points (15g-25a) on the campaign. He has 10 points (4g-6a) over this last eight games. His 27.8% shooting percentage is second in the AHL.

HAMMER HONORED

Hamblin was named the Howie's Hockey Tape / AHL Player of the Week on Monday. He had five points (3g-2a) on the weekend. On the year, he's collected 20 points (9g-11a) in 21 games.

NEAR THE TOP

Matthew Savoie is 3rd in the AHL rookie scoring race with 34 points (12g-22a) in 42 games. He has 22 points (8g-14a) over his last 20 games. His +14 is second among first-year players.

COLLECTING POINTS

The Condors have points in six straight (4-0-2), collecting 10 of a possible 12 points. Since January 11, Bakersfield is 7-2-3, picking up 17 of a possible 24 points (.708).

THAT TIME OF YEAR

Since 2018-19, Bakersfield is 35-21-7 (.611) in the month of February, including this year's 2-0-1 start to the month.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen had a goal and assist on Saturday and has six points (2g-4a) over his last five games. He is fourth on the team in scoring with 24 points (5g-19a) in 37 games. His +4 on Saturday was a team season-high.

DEALING 'EM

Collin Delia is 3-0-1 in his last four starts. Dating back to December 26 against San Jose, Delia is 4-1-1 and has had a .903 save percentage or better in six of his last seven appearances. His shutout on Saturday was the sixth of his AHL career and his first since January 2022 with Rockford, also against Chicago.

WIN THE TIGHT ONES

The Condors are 10-1-7 (.750%) in one-goal games this season.

TOP LINE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula has five points (2g-3a) in his last four games. He is also +10 over his last eight games.

GRAB A LEAD

The Condors are 16-6-4 (.692) when scoring the first goal of the game.

TAKING IT TO TUCSON

Bakersfield is 15-5-4 (.708) overall against the Roadrunners in the past five seasons. At home, the team has only lost once in regulation in the last 11 matchups (8-1-2).

ROADRUNNERS MAKE THEIR FIRST VISIT

Tucson is on their Gem Show Road trip which started with a split in San Jose over the weekend. Two of their three leading scorers, Kailer Yamamoto and Cameron Hebig, are former Condors. Egor Sokolov leads the team with five power-play goals.

UP NEXT

The Condors host San Jose on Saturday for Wizard Night at 7 p.m. (click here for tickets). Purchase one of four different Condors Wizard Hats for just $5 and be sorted into your house! PLUS you can win tickets to Universal Studios by finding the Golden Snitches! Come dressed as your favorite wizard!

OILERS NIGHT JERSEYS UP FOR AUCTION

Many of the game-issued Condors 'Oilers Night' Jerseys are available for auction.

