Monsters Fall 5-1 to Americans

February 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 5-1 on Tuesday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-14-4-4 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Trey Fix-Wolansky opened the scoring at 11:29 of the first period off a feed from Roman Ahcan, but Rochester responded with goals from Nicolas Aubé-Kubel at 16:39 and Brett Murray at 17:32 bringing the score to 2-1 after 20 minutes. The Amerks added a second goal from Aubé-Kubel at 3:48 of the middle frame extending the Monsters deficit to 3-1 heading into the final intermission. Rochester's Tyson Kozak scored a shorthanded goal at 6:51 of the third period and Isak Rosén put away an empty-net tally at 16:13 bringing the final score to 5-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 32 saves in defeat while Rochester's Devon Levi stopped 21 shots for the win.

The Monsters hit the road to face the Chicago Wolves at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 - - 1

ROC 2 1 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 22 0/4 5/5 12 min / 6 inf

ROC 37 0/5 4/4 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 32 4 13-8-5

ROC Levi W 21 1 16-4-2

Cleveland Record: 24-14-4-4, 3rd North Division

Rochester Record: 29-12-3-1, 2nd North Division

