Game Notes: Flying Chanclas de San Antonio vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes

Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (18-15) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (18-15)

Game #34/Home Game #19

Thursday, May 9, 7:05 p.m.

Nelson Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Thomas Jankins (1-1, 6.43) vs. RHP Ben Meyer (1-2, 6.85)

Keeping It in the Park: The Flying Chanclas have not allowed a home run in each of the last two games. They had a season-long streak of three games without allowing a home run from April 25-27. So far this season, San Antonio is 9-2 in games where they do not allow a home run.

Making An Impression: With a 1-3 performance in last night's game, Flying Chanclas catcher David Freitas has hit safely in 12 out of 15 games since joining San Antonio. Over that stretch, he is batting. 391, with 15 hits, 7 runs batted in, and a .408 on-base percentage. He is also on a six-game hitting streak which is the current high for the Flying Chanclas. During this streak he is batting .380 (8-21) with three runs batted in.

Tonkin Tough: Flying Chanclas reliever Michael Tonkin has been an effective option all season long. He is tied with Jon Olczak for the team lead in appearances (11). In those appearances, Tonkin has held the opponent scoreless for the last 10 outings dating back to 4/9 against Memphis. His three wins ties him with Burch Smith for the team lead. On the season, Tonkin is 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched.

