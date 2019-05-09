Missions Edge 'Cakes 5-4

SAN ANTONIO - Austin Dean and Gabriel Guerrero each hammered solo home runs late on Thursday night. Dean in the eighth and Guerrero in the ninth inning but it was not enough as the San Antonio Missions held on to win 5-4 in the rain. The Missions have won two of the first three in the series.

San Antonio drilled three home runs in the game. Mauricio Dubon drilled a solo shot in the first inning and David Freitas added another in the second. New Orleans tied the game in the third with a pair of unearned runs.

San Antonio starter Thomas Jankins worked six innings and allowed four hits and two unearned runs for his second win of the season. In the bottom of the fourth with two men on and two outs it was Jankins' single that drove home the go ahead run.

The Missions added a two run home run from Tyler Saladino in the fifth. Ben Meyer allowed three runs in four innings for the loss.

GAME NOTES- Matt Snyder 20 game on base streak ended in the fourth when he was retired as a pinch hitter. The 20 games was fourth longest in the PCL. New Orleans falls to 5-7 in one run games.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes and Missions meet Friday at 7:05pm in final game of four game set. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Saturday to play San Antonio in a four game series.

