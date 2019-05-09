Rainiers Come Back to Win on Long's Seventh Inning Grand Slam Versus Reno

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers trailed by three runs at the seventh inning stretch, but a line drive grand slam from second baseman Shed Long against former Tacoma hurler Marc Rzepczynski put the home team ahead for good in a 6-5 victory over the Reno Aces on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Long, who drove in five of the six Rainiers (15-19) runs, took Rzepczynski (0-1) deep over the right field wall to give the Rainiers their first lead. Long, a lefty swinger, is raking at a .421 clip (16-for-38) against southpaws this season. After Wednesday's come-from-behind victory, the Rainiers are hitting .350 against lefties, the best mark in affiliated baseball.

Tacoma trailed Reno (14-19) after the opening half inning but evened the score when Long grounded out to the shortstop and Eric Young, Jr. scored after tripling. Young, Jr. left the game two innings later after injuring his hand while sliding on the three-bagger.

The Rainiers added a run in the third inning when Kristopher Negron, who checked in for Young, Jr., hit a pinch-hit single to drive home Ian Miller and tie the game, 2-2. The Aces scored the next three runs before Long's grand slam in the seventh.

Lefty Jon Niese got the start for Tacoma and pitched five innings and surrendered five runs, but just two were earned as the Rainiers struggled defensively with five errors.

Tacoma's bullpen pitched four shutout innings for the second-straight game, starting with Nick Rumbelow's (3-1) scoreless two innings where he racked up three strikeouts and was put in-line for his third win.

Aaron Northcraft worked around an eighth inning walk to deliver a scoreless frame and Parker Markel earned his second save in an eventful ninth inning. Markel struck out PCL home runs and RBI leader Kevin Cron looking to end the game with the tying run standing at third. One batter prior, first baseman Austin Nola made a diving stop at first base to prevent the equalizing run from scoring.

With enough resistance, the Rainiers can force a series advantage against Reno on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. PDT during Star Wars night at Cheney Stadium. Mike Curto will have full coverage on South Sound Talk 850, with audio streaming on the Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

