Aces Slammed in Tacoma

Tacoma, WA. - Shed Long was the Aces killer on Wednesday night. With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning, Long hit a towering grand slam off Aces southpaw Marc Rzepczynski to give Tacoma a one-run lead. The 6-5 loss sends Reno to a record of 14-19 on the season, tied for last in the Pacific Northern Divison with the Rainiers. Kevin Cron led the way for Reno offensively, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.

The Aces jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Yasmany Tomas hit a sacrifice fly just deep enough to score Juniel Querecuto against Tacoma righty Jonathon Niese. The Rainiers responded right away with a run of their own in the bottom half off Aces starter Matt Koch. Koch finished his 2019 Aces debut with 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, and 3 K's. Both teams exchanged blows in the third to make the score 2-2. Kelby Tomlinson changed that with one swing of the bat. Tomlinson hit a flare into the outfield to score Caleb Joseph and Wyatt Mathisen to give Reno a 4-2 advantage. Cron extended that lead in the fifth with a solo blast, his 14th of the season. The Shed Long slam in the 7th was too much for Reno to overcome. Reno will face Tacoma two more times before returning to Greater Nevada Field on Saturday.

Top Performers - Reno

Kevin Cron (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI)

Caleb Joseph (2-for-4, R)

Matt Koch (3.2 IP, 3 K, 4 H, 2 ER)

Top Performers - Tacoma

Shed Long (2-for-4, Grand Slam)

Tim Lopes (2-for-4)

Nick Rumbelow (W, 2.0 IP, 3 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Thursday May 9 Tacoma Rainiers RHP Jon Duplantier vs. RHP Christian Bergman 7:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

Too Easy: Kevin Cron has been a man on a mission in 2019. The Aces slugger leads the Pacific Coast Leauge in home runs (14) and RBI (40) through 32 games played. Last year, Cron hit 22 homers and drove in 97 RBI in 104 games.

Once Friend, Now Foe: Former Aces utility player Kristopher Negron now plays for the Tacoma Rainiers. Tonight, Negron went 1-for-2 with a run scored, a RBI and two walks. Negron played 238 games for Reno (2017 - 2018) and set a career high with 15 homers in 2018.

