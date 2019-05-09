Pitching the Baby Cakes to Victory

New Orleans Baby Cakes right-hander Zac Gallen emerged from Wednesday night's 5-2 victory over the Missions with his reputation intact as one of the best starting pitchers in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.

Keeping the home team guessing with off-speed stuff, mixed in with a 94-mph fast ball, the 23-year-old resident of Somerdale, N.J., worked seven innings and yielded a run and two hits while striking out seven.

As a result, he improved to 5-0 on the season with a league-leading 1.14 earned run average. His five victories also lead the PCL.

"He's definitely one of the better starters we've faced this year," Missions outfielder Tyrone Taylor said. "He had good command of all of his pitches, and he was throwing them out of the same (arm) slot. He would throw a changeup and it would look like a heater, and you'd be out in front.

"He'd throw his curve ball, and he'd keep you off balance, because it was the slowest pitch that he had."

It was one of those nights for the Missions, who battled hard against the Miami Marlins prospect but could never quite get it going.

In the meantime, Lewis Brinson and Matt Snyder both drove in a couple of runs and Monte Harrison had a hit and three stolen bases as the Baby Cakes evened the eight-game series between American Southern Division rivals at 1-1.

Yes, eight games. The Missions and the Cakes play Thursday and Friday night at Wolff Stadium and then travel to New Orleans on Saturday to play the first of four more.

"I've never done that personally," Taylor said. "It's like, there's been little jokes going around in the locker room about it. It's weird scheduling. But it is what it is. We got to go back out there and play them, so we've got to face almost all their pitching staff twice.

"It could either be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on how you're doing against them."

In a tight duel Tuesday night, the Missions won 1-0 in 10 innings when Jake Hager smashed a ball off a New Orleans pitcher's leg to drive in the winning run from third.

Aaron Wilkerson and five relievers combined on a six hitter as San Antonio, a newcomer in the PCL, gained the upper hand in its first meeting against New Orleans.

But with Gallen on the mound for the Baby Cakes in Game 2, the complexion of the series changed. After New Orleans opened a 2-0 lead in its first at bat against Bubba Derby, the Missions got one run back in the bottom of the first when Corey Ray walked and stole second and then scored on Tyler Saladino's double.

From there, Gallen started to feel a rhythm, retiring the next 10 batters he faced. He set down the home team 1-2-3 in the second, third and fourth innings.

"I thought he did a really good job," said first-year New Orleans manager Keith Johnson, who played for the Missions' 1997 Texas League champions. "You know, he continues to have a really good start to the season. He didn't have his 'A' game out there with him tonight, but he was able to make his pitches when he had to."

Gallen was tough on Missions' star Keston Hiura, one of the hottest hitters in the league. Against Gallen, Hiura struck out swinging in the first inning and later grounded out twice. He finished 0-for-4 to break a seven-game batting streak.

Very few balls were hit hard off Gallen by anyone wearing a Missions uniform, but that's in keeping with recent history. In the seventh start of his second year in Triple A, he has allowed one earned run or less in five games. He has yielded two hits or less in four games.

It's a contrast to last season, when he was good with an 8-9 record with a 3.65 earned run average, but he wasn't as dominant as he has been recently. Coming into Wednesday night, he led the league in several pitching categories, including batting average against (.121).

"I think the biggest thing that I've noticed is that I've had better command of all my pitches," Gallen said. "I've been able to throw them for strikes. I've used my changeup a lot. So, I think that's helped me a great deal."

Derby (0-2) started and pitched five innings for the Missions in taking the loss. He gave up two runs on four hits. He walked four and struck out three.

Jake Petricka, Donnie Hart, Taylor Williams, Jay Jackson and Michael Tonkin all pitched in relief.

All but Tonkin have pitched in the major leagues this season with the parent-club Milwaukee Brewers. Hart was roughed up, allowing two hits and a walk and three runs (all earned) while getting the first out in the seventh inning.

The others didn't give up a run. After Wednesday, Jackson (0.00) still leads the bullpen corps in earned run average. Tonkin (1.74) and Williams (1.86) aren't far behind.

Tough stretch

The Missions opened a tough stretch of their schedule on April 29 at the Iowa Cubs. They finished with a 1-3 record at Iowa before returning home to host American Southern Division-leading Round Rock. After splitting with the Express, 2-2, the Missions are now 1-1 against the Baby Cakes.

Thursday's matchup

Thomas Jankins (1-1, 6.43) for San Antonio vs. Ben Meyer (1-2, 6.85) for New Orleans .

PCL standings

American Southern Division - Round Rock 19-13, San Antonio 18-15, New Orleans 18-15, Oklahoma City 10-22.

Dubon's day off

Missions shortstop Mauricio Dubon got a day off Wednesday. He's hitting .174 on the homestand (4-for-23).

Johnson's return

New Orleans manager Keith Johnson is in his first year with a new organization after spending the past seven seasons as manager of the PCL's Salt Lake Bees. Johnson said it's fun to return to San Antonio to face the Missions, for whom he played in 1997 when the team won the Texas League title. One of Johnson's teammates on the '97 squad was Alex Cora, who currently manages the Boston Red Sox.

