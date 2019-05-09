OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 9, 2019

May 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Nashville Sounds (12-21) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-22)

Game #33 of 140/Home #17 of 70 (4-13)

Pitching Probables: NAS-LHP Wes Benjamin (1-4, 10.80) vs. OKC-LHP Rob Zastryzny (0-2, 5.55)

Thursday, May 9, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers and Nashville Sounds meet for the third time in their four-game series at 11:05 a.m. on a Field Trip Day and a $2 Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Dodgers have lost three straight games, as well as seven of their last nine games overall. Oklahoma City is 4-13 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season and has lost 10 of the last 11 home games, including five straight.

Last Game: Nashville scored four runs in the fourth inning and added four more runs in the eighth on the way to a 13-6 win against the Dodgers Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Nashville scored two runs in each of the first and second innings to jump out to a 4-0 lead. Kyle Garlick led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo homer to cut Nashville's lead to 4-1. Nashville loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth before Andy Ibáñez drew a walk. With the bases loaded again, Dodgers pitcher Louis Head threw a wild pitch, and Jose Trevino followed with a two-run single for an 8-1 Nashville lead. OKC's Cameron Perkins hit a RBI double in the fourth, and Garlick belted a two-run homer over the LED board in left field in the fifth inning to trim Nashville's lead to four runs. A RBI single by Ibáñez extended Nashville's lead to 9-4 in the sixth before Drew Jackson hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning. Nashville added four more runs in the eighth, including a two-run double by Trevino, extending the lead to 13-5. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Shane Peterson singled into center field to bring home the Dodgers' sixth run. Nashville starting pitcher Seth Maness (1-1) picked up the win, allowing four runs (three earned) and seven hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and one strikeout. Brock Stewart (0-3) was charged with the loss after giving up seven runs and eight hits over just 3.2 innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Rob Zastryzny (0-2) makes the start, looking to build off a solid outing in his previous time on the bump...He last started May 5 in New Orleans, allowing two runs and five hits over 5.1 innings. He issued two walks and tied his career high with 10 strikeouts before having to leave the game with a minor injury. Zastryzny left with a 5-2 lead but did not factor into the decision of OKC's eventual 8-7 win in 10 innings...Through his first two starts, Zastrynzy gave up just three runs and eight hits over 9.0 innings with 10 K's. But over his last three outings, he's been touched up for 15 runs and 22 hits over 15.1 IP...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his career in the Chicago Cubs organization before being released near the end of Spring Training and signing with the Dodgers in late March...He spent the majority of the 2018 season with the Iowa Cubs (33 games) and made six appearances with Chicago. Working almost exclusively out of the bullpen, Zastryzny went 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA for Iowa over 56.0 IP...Zastryzny was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri...Tonight is his sixth career appearance and first start against Nashville. Last season with Iowa, Zastryzny made five relief appearances against the Sounds, pitching 8.1 scoreless innings and allowing just one hit with six walks and 10 strikeouts.

Against the Sounds: 2019: 0-2 2018: 7-9 All-time: 183-155 At OKC: 95-74

Oklahoma City and Nashville meet for their first of four series against each other this season...The Sounds are now the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers after serving as the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics the past four seasons...Nashville won the 2018 series against OKC, 9-7, winning seven of the final nine meetings between the teams. It marked just the second time in eight years the Sounds won the season series...Nashville swept a four-game series in OKC June 26-28. It was the first time the Dodgers were swept in a four-game series at home in since June 2-5, 2015 vs. Sacramento. Additionally, it was the first time the Sounds swept OKC in a four-game series since 2006 and the first time they swept any series in Bricktown in 17 years...Although they lost the season series, the Dodgers outscored the Sounds, 75-61, in 2018...Kyle Farmer led OKC with 18 hits in the series and scored 10 runs in 13 games. Donovan Solano had a team-high nine RBI in six games against...Going back to last season, Nashville enters today having won six straight in Bricktown and nine of their last 11 games overall against OKC.

May Showers: Nashville's 13 runs Wednesday marked the sixth time in the last nine games a Dodgers opponent has scored nine or more runs in a game. Nashville matched its season high with 15 hits for the second straight game Wednesday, as the Sounds became the seventh Dodgers opponent in the last nine games to tally 10 or more hits in a game. Opponents have tallied 15 or more hits in five games against the Dodgers this season, including four times in the last 11 games...Nashville scored four runs in both the fourth and eighth innings last night, as opponents have recorded at least one inning with four or more runs in eight of the last nine games and have totaled 11 of those big innings...The 78 runs allowed by the Dodgers in May are the most among all teams in the Minors or Majors and are 20 more than the next-highest total (Triple-A Salt Lake and Low-A West Michigan). Opponents are batting .340 against the Dodgers this month and the OKC pitching staff has a 8.20 ERA and 1.96 WHIP.

On Strike: The Dodgers' pitching staff added seven more strikeouts to its season ledger last night and continues to lead the PCL American Conference with 314 strikeouts over 269.0 innings this season. OKC ranks third overall in the PCL in strikeouts, but league-leading Tacoma (322) and Sacramento (316) have pitched 27.2 innings and 25.1 innings more than the Dodgers, respectively...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively, before Fresno bested both of those totals in 2018 with 1,330 K's...However, when opponents don't strike out this season, they are batting .410 (306x747) overall and .470 (111x236) over the last in the last nine games.

Garlick Smash: Kyle Garlick homered in both the second and fifth innings Wednesday for his second multi-homer effort in his last four games, joining his home run trifecta Sunday in New Orleans. He leads the Dodgers with nine homers this season - tied for 11th-most in the PCL this season. No other OKC batter has more than three home runs...Garlick homered in the first, third and 11th innings Sunday afternoon at New Orleans, becoming the seventh player during OKC's modern PCL era (since 1998) to hit three home runs in one game. He was the first to accomplish the feat since Matt Duffy on June 9, 2014 against Salt Lake and the first player to do it on the road since Adrián González at Albuquerque on May 24, 2005...Over the last six games, Garlick is 11-for-27 (.407) with eight extra-base hits, six runs scored and nine RBI.

Perking Up: Cameron Perkins connected on his team-leading ninth double last night and has hit safely in a season-best four straight games, going 8-for-17 with three doubles, two homers, five RBI and three runs scored. He's tallied at least one extra-base hit in each game.

'Pen Pals: JT Chargois retired four of the five batters he faced over 1.2 scoreless innings last night. Over his last eight outings, he's allowed just two runs in 12.1 innings. Opponents are 10-for-44 during the stretch with 14 strikeouts...Kevin Quackenbush also continued his recent roll last night, retiring all four batters with two strikeouts. After a tough outing April 16 vs. Omaha, Quackenbush has bounced back nicely, allowing one run and five hits with 13 strikeouts over 8.2 innings across his last six appearances.

No Fly Zone: The Dodgers have not allowed a home run in the last two games, marking just the second time this season OKC has kept the opposition inside the park in back-to-back contests. The other instance was April 10 and April 13 (Game 1) in Omaha and Iowa, respectively.

