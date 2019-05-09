Vegas Walks off Bees
May 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
Las Vegas scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth, as the Aviators rallied for a 9-8 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Wednesday night.
With the Bees leading 8-5, Matt Ramsey (0-3) came on to work the ninth and loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a single. A sacrifice fly cut the lead to two and Ramsey hit pinch hitter Skye Bolt to reload the bases. Dustin Fowler followed with a two run single to tie the game and Jorge Mateo singled to center to bring home the winning run.
Down 2-0, Salt Lake took the lead in the second inning on a three run homer by Wilfredo Tovar, his second of the season. The Bees would add four runs in the third on a leadoff homer by Taylor Ward, his fourth of the year, a two run double by Jarrett Parker and an RBI double by Tovar. Ty Kelly would later add an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Tovar led the Bees with two hits and four runs batted in, while Parker added two RBI. Sam Freeman tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen and starter Nick Tropeano went six innings and allowed five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.
