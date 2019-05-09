Lambert's Strong Start Sends Chihuahuas to Loss

Albuquerque starter Peter Lambert allowed one run in seven innings Wednesday in the Isotopes' 6-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park. The loss broke up El Paso's four-game winning streak.

Chihuahuas outfielder Boog Powell went 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run, his third consecutive game with a homer. Seth Mejias-Brean came off the bench in the eighth inning and hit his fourth home run of the season and El Paso's third pinch-hit homer of the year.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Michael Gettys was ejected after a called third strike in the eighth inning, El Paso's second ejection of the year.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/isotopes-vs-chihuahuas/2019/05/08/579434#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579434

Team Records: Albuquerque (18-16), El Paso (23-10)

Next Game: Thursday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Jeff Hoffman (2-2, 7.40) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (3-0, 4.85). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

