Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (12-21) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-22)

May 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #34: Nashville Sounds (12-21) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (10-22)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Wes Benjamin (1-4, 10.80) vs. LHP Rob Zastryzny (0-2, 5.55)

First Pitch: 11:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Wes Benjamin: 25-year-old Wes Benjamin starts for the Sounds this morning. The left-hander is making his 7th start of the season and is 1-4 with a 10.80 ERA while covering 21.2 innings. Benjamin has yielded 35 hits and 13 walks to go with his 19 strikeouts. He last pitched on May 3 in a start against Memphis and was charged with 9 earned runs in 1.2 innings. He allowed 9 hits and walked 1 batter in Nashville's 17-2 loss. Benjamin spent the majority of his 2018 season with Double-A Frisco where he went 5-6 with a 3.62 ERA in 15 starts. The southpaw spent nearly two months on the disabled list from June 7-July 31 with a left elbow strain. Despite missing time, Benjamin led the Frisco staff in wins and ranked among team leaders in strikeouts (3rd), starts (T3rd) and innings (4th). In his minor league career, Benjamin is 22-22 with a 4.17 ERA while covering 68 games (65 starts). The Rangers drafted the Illinois native in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Kansas University.

RISP-No Problem: During Nashville's current 4-game winning streak, the team is hitting .357 (20-for-56) with runners in scoring position. Prior to the recent hot stretch, the Sounds were hitting just .69 (40-for-236) in the same situation. The 4-game rise has brought Nashville's season total of hitting with runners in scoring position to .205 - still last in the Pacific Coast League.

Cole-Fired: Outfielder Hunter Cole has got it doing at the plate over his last 4 games and has brought his average up from .036 to .152. Cole is hitting .400 (6-for-15) with 2 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 3 RBI and 1 walk during his last four games.

Granite's Monster Game: Outfielder Zack Granite's monster game last night was one of the best in his career. Granite scored a career-high 4 runs, coming one shy of matching a single-game franchise record. He also equaled a career-high with 4 hits, the fourth time in his career with 4 hits and first since July 4, 2016 with Double-A Chattanooga.

You Can Start Me Up: Last night's win by Seth Maness was the first for a Nashville starter in the month of May and the first since Wes Benjamin's win on April 28 in Iowa. Overall in 2019, Nashville starters are 7-18 with a 6.08 ERA - 11th-highest in the Pacific Coast League.

What's the word around Nashville?

Chase d'Arnaud (@chasedarnaud)

How to make a Minor League Steak Sandwich like a pro with @GraniteZack from the @nashvillesounds - Tag someone who loves a good PB&J before a baseball game - Follow @JourneymanSerie if you haven't already @milbgrinders

Nashville Sounds Foundation (@soundscommunity)

In 2018 the Nashville Sounds Foundation donated over 580 tickets to local non-profits through our Ticket Grant Program! Apply today to join us at First Tennessee Park this season! Details: https://bit.ly/2PwpLHP

Jeff Hem (@JeffHemPBP)

Audio Rewind: tonight the @nashvillesounds open a road trip in OKC. Right now you can listen back to audio from the homestand, incl. Wood, Kruger, Holmberg & Zumwalt: https://jeffhempbp.wordpress.com/2019/05/07/audio-rewind-wood-kruger-holmberg-zumwalt/

