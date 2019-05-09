Game Notes at Tacoma

Tonight's Game: The Aces look to bounce back after falling last night to Tacoma, 6-5. On the hill for Reno will be right-hander Vinny Nittoli. Nittoli is making his third start and fourth appearance for the Aces when his first pitch is thrown. The Xavier product is still in search of his first Triple-A win. He threw well in his last outing against Las Vegas on April 29 allowing two earned runs over five innings in a loss. The Rainiers will counter with righty Christian Bergman. Bergman is 0-3 on the year with a 7.80 ERA. Bergman has some Major League service time under his belt appearing in 71 games for the Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners from 2014-2018. Bergman was 11-15 with a 5.59 ERA splitting time as a reliever and a starter in the big leagues.

The Biggest Little Birthday: On May 9, 2019, the City of Reno will celebrate its 151st birthday! Reno was officially established on May 9, 1868. The city is named after Union Major General Jesse L. Reno, who was killed in action during the American Civil War at the Battle of South Mountain on Fox's Gap.

Rising up the Ranks: Kevin Cron hit his 14th home run and drove in his 40th run of the season last night against Tacoma. The home run was his 36th in an Aces uniform breaking the tie with former Reno infielder Cody Ransom (35) to put him seventh place all-time in franchise history. He tied infielder Ildemaro Vargas for ninth all-time with 137 RBIs in Aces history. Brandon Allen and Mike Jacobs are tied for the franchise lead in home runs with 55. Mike Jacobs holds the franchise RBIs record with 222.

D-Bac(k)s x 23: The Arizona Diamondbacks broke an 18-year-old franchise record by striking out 23 batters in a single game last night against Tampa Bay. The weird thing? The previous record was set on May 8, 2001, 18 years to the date. Randy Johnson struck out 20 batters that day with Troy Brohawn striking out one and earning the win in the 11th inning over the Cincinnati Reds. A number of former Aces contributed to the record last night. Robbie Ray led the way with 11 strikeouts. Archie Bradley had 5, Zack Godley had 2, T.J. McFarland and Andrew Chafin each had 1.

Rzepczynski HR: Lefty Marc Rzepczynski has been solid out of the bullpen this season for the Aces. However, he did earn his first loss last night and gave up a grand slam to Rainiers' outfielder Shed Long. It is the second home run off the lefty in 2019 and first since April 14 against El Paso. Home runs off Rzepczynski are rare. In 828.1 innings thrown since the start of his career in 2007, he's given up 56 home runs. He gave up four in 2018, two in 2017, and one in 2016. He gave up 18 home runs in 2010, a single-season career high.

Once Friend, Now Foe: Former Aces utility player Kristopher Negron now plays for the Tacoma Rainiers. Last night, Negron went 1-for-2 with a run scored, a RBI and two walks. Negron played 238 games for Reno (2017 - 2018) and set a career high with 15 homers in 2018.

On this Day in Baseball History: Dallas Braden, throws the 19th perfect game in baseball history, a 4-0 victory over the Rays in Oakland. In attendance for the 26 year-old left-hander's Mother's Day gem is his grandmother, who raised him after his mom died of melanoma during his senior year at Stagg High School in Stockton, California. Braden was 5-4 with a 2.68 ERA over 117.1 innings pitched in 2007 and 2008 with the Sacramento River Cats during his time in the Pacific Coast League.

