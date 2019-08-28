Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (64-70) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (64-70)

August 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 p.m. ET

GAME #135 / HOME #67: Indianapolis Indians (64-70) vs. Toledo Mud Hens (64-70)

PROBABLES: RHP James Marvel (5-0, 2.72) vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (5-4, 7.52)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Comcast 90

LAST NIGHT: The Indians overcame a 3-0 deficit with a three-run sixth, but the Mud Hens used five home runs on the night -- including three over the final two innings -- to put away Indy, 11-3. Will Craig plated the Tribe's first run with an RBI single in the sixth and two batters later, Jason Martin tripled off the glove of CF Daz Cameron to score two more. Back-to-back homers by Jeimer Candelario and Christin Stewart put Toledo back in front 6-3 in the eighth, and they added five runs in the ninth for the win. Alex McRae gave up a pair of home runs early on as Indy fell behind, only to claw back as McRae kept the visitors in check. He finished with seven innings of three-run ball, fanning five while scattering four hits and three walks.

AND IT'S GONE: Through the first 22.5 seasons at Victory Field, Indy's pitching staff only had three games at home where they surrendered four home runs, first doing so on June 3, 2008 vs. Lehigh Valley. They also gave up four dingers on July 26, 2017 vs. Rochester and July 15, 2018 vs. Toledo. This season alone, the Indians have had individual games at The Vic where they've allowed four (July 17 vs. Syracuse), five (last night vs. Toledo) and seven home runs (July 15 vs. Syracuse). Indy has surrendered a franchise-record 152 home runs this season (old record: 145 in 2005) and the Tribe are on pace to give up 159 jacks.

MUSICAL CHAIRS: RHP Yefry Ramirez was recalled by Pittsburgh ahead of last night's game; Ramirez was originally slated to start today's game vs. Toledo. Instead, the Tribe will turn to RHP James Marvel (5-0, 2.72) for his 10th Triple-A start. In his last 15 starts between Double-A Altoona and Indy, the Curve and Indians have combined for a 14-1 record. Six of Marvel's nine starts have been quality starts, tied for third most on the team, despite him only being with the Indians since July 5.

GO TO J-MART: Since June 19, OF Jason Martin has hit safely in 40 of 53 games, with only two stretches of back-to-back games without reaching base. He has hit safely in eight of his last 11 games and 22 of his last 27 with a .326 average (31-for-95), two triples, 10 doubles, 19 RBI and 10 runs scored. He was hitting just .216 (36-for-167) with 15 RBI through June 18 and has since hit .314 (58-for-185) with 33 RBI.

THE HEAT IS ON: UTIL Jake Elmore is currently 0-for-5 in the first two games of the series vs. Toledo, lowering his average to .337 (116-for-344), three points behind Durham's Jake Cronenworth. Elmore has hit safely in 18 of his last 23 and 21 of his last 27 games overall. Indy's last batting champion was Junior Noboa (.340) in 1989 and they have had just four batting titles since 1969 (Bernie Carbo in 1969, Gene Locklear in 1972, Dallas Williams in 1987).

TIED FOR SECOND: Since Aug. 1, Indy has gone from 6.0 games back in the IL West to 12.0 games back, compiling a 9-17 record for the month. On the other hand, Toledo has stayed put, going from 13.5 GB to 12.0 with a 16-9 record. Indy leads the season series against the Mud Hens, 12-11, with two games to play, but Indy has lost five of its last six vs. Toledo. The Tribe haven't finished below .500 against the Mud Hens since 2014 (10-11). They are 34-32 vs. the IL West with six divisional games to play; Indy has finished over .500 in the division each of the last two years and six of the last seven overall.

