SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (72-62) @ PAWTUCKET RED SOX (56-77)

RHP Adonis Rosa (6-0, 3.51) vs. RHP Teddy Stankiewicz (6-7, 3.94)

| Game No. 135 | McCoy Stadium | Pawtucket, RI | August 28, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

PAWTUCKET, RI -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were able to neutralize the Pawtucket Red Sox Tuesday night, dazzling for a combined shutout in a 4-0 victory at McCoy Stadium.

Pitching before his hometown crowd, RailRiders starting pitcher Michael King turned in a second consecutive stellar start. The Warwick, R.I.-native spun the first four innings were without incident for King in which he took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before allowing a slap double into the left field corner by Jantzen Witte after the first two men were retired.

He finished 6.0 innings with three hits before turning the ball over to the bullpen starting in the seventh inning. Making his first true bullpen appearance of the season with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Jonathan Loaisiga retired all six men he faced while striking out three batters over the antepenultimate and penultimate innings. J.P. Feyereisen took over for a scoreless ninth inning as he slammed the door on a potential PawSox rally late.

The RailRiders used a pair of doubles by MLB Rehabber Luke Voit- one in the first inning and one in the third inning- to plate a pair of runs and take a 2-0 lead after three innings. It was Voit's two-run blast that scored Gosuke Katoh to double the lead for the RailRiders in the ninth, making it 4-0. Voit is now 8-for-his-last-14 (.571 AVG) after going 0-for-3 in his first rehab game Friday night against Lehigh Valley.

STRAIGHT FEYER: RHP J.P. Feyereisen entered out of the bullpen Tuesday @ Pawtucket and notched a strikeouts. It brings his career-high to 89 and overtakes LHP Daniel Camarena for sole possession of the team lead in that category. It also surpasses the 78 K he had in 58.1 IP back in 2016. His K-rate of 13.66/9.0 IP leads I.L. relievers along with his .177 BAA (35-for-198). Along with Lehigh Valley's Kyle Dohy, Feyereisen is one of two relievers in the I.L. to lead their respective teams in strikeouts.

STORMING TO THE FINISH: INF Gosuke Katoh has been in the midst of a hot stretch of his season where he has been finding his way on base in any way possible for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In 22G since returning from the Double-A Trenton Thunder, the infielder is batting 23-for-70 (.329 AVG), 3 2B, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 20 BB (.478 OBP) and 3-for-4 SB. Entering Wednesday's game, Katoh has reached safely in 28-of-his-last-48 plate appearances (.583 OBP), going 13-for-33 (.394 AVG) with 15 BB. It is the fifth longest on-base streak by a RailRiders batter this season, and currently the sixth longest active streak in the I.L.

A TALE OF TWO WEEKS: Despite going just 7-7 over the last 14G, the current stretch of games has been a lot more favorable for the RailRiders offense than the week prior. They have scored 85 runs (6.1 runs/game) and batted 146-for-496 (.294 AVG) in that time. Over 7G before that recent stretch for the RailRiders, they had not scored more than 4 runs in a game, plating just 16 runs (2.28/game) in that stretch in which the team batted .174 (38-for-218).

MAKING MOVES: With 6 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace of roster moves. Following a year in which they made 275 roster moves total (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 313 heading into Wednesday's game against the Pawtucket Red Sox, which breaks the 2015 season record of 305 moves in a year. The team is averaging 2.34 moves/game this season and is on pace for 327 roster moves through the end of the regular season.

RAILREHABBERS: Yankees INF Luke Voit made his rehab debut for the RailRiders Friday night at Coca-Cola Park, finishing 0-for-3 with a walk. Since then, he has gone 8-for-14 (.571 AVG) with 2 2B, 2 HR and 4 RBI and is anticipated to conclude his rehab assignment Wednesday night against the PawSox after a day off Monday. He joins C Gary Sanchez, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, OF Cameron Maybin, RHP Ben Heller, RHP Domingo German, OF Giancarlo Stanton, OF Aaron Judge, INF Didi Gregorius and OF Aaron Hicks on the list of 10 total Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P).

