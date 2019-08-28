Bulls Host Final Four Games Labor Day Weekend

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls close out the 2019 regular season with a four-game homestand from August 30 through September 2. The season's final fireworks shows, a Vs. Cancer event, Kids Eat Free and Labor Day baseball headline the promotional schedule.

The Bulls kick off the four-game set against the Gwinnett Stripers at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, August 30 presented by Five Guys. The game will feature local food truck The Cow and The Oak, and Friday's contest will also host a Peanut-Free Zone in the Red Oak Rooftop. Following the contest will be the season's last Friday Night Fireworks show presented by bioMerieux.

On Saturday, August 31 the Bulls and Atlanta Braves' Triple-A team square off again at 6:35 p.m., with the contest presented by Amica. Saturday marks the final time the Bulls will wear their Durham Tobacconists uniforms, and all uniforms will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Durham Bulls Youth Athletic League. Additionally, the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Durham Tobacconists bobblehead. After the game will be the final Saturday Night Fireworks show of 2019, presented by Window World.

The Bulls and Stripers battle once again at 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 with Vs. Cancer Night. The Bulls have partnered with Vs. Cancer, a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, to give sick children a healthier and happier future. Fans can donate to the Bulls' Vs. Cancer fund here. Additionally, Sunday's contest will be proceeded by the last Kids Run the Bases of the year, presented by Nature's Twist.

The final home game of the season will take place on Monday, Sept. 2 at 1:05 p.m. when the Bulls host the Stripers presented by Sigora Solar. Kids Eat Free at Monday's game, meaning all children 12 and under will receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and small Pepsi product with the purchase of a ticket. Fans looking to redeem the Kids Eat Free offer should visit Lowes Foods Guest Services upon arrival to receive their voucher.

