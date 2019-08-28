Mahtook Ups Home Run Total in Loss

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Toledo Mud Hens' four-game winning streak is over after a 7-4 loss Wednesday to the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field.

Despite home runs hit by Mikie Mahtook and Bobby Wilson, the Mud Hens are now guaranteed to finish below .500 this season with one road game left on the schedule.

Indianapolis will also come out on top in the season-series between the two International League West Division rivals. Toledo had won five of its last six against the Indians.

Currently the Mud Hens' leader in home runs, Mahtook yields a team-high 56 RBIs following the promotion of Willi Castro and is second in runs scored (64) behind Daz Cameron (66), the No. 8 prospect in the Detroit Tigers organization.

Wilson, the 36-year-old veteran catcher, got reinstated off the seven-day injured list Monday with Kade Scivicque returning to Double-A Erie.

Toledo starter Spenser Watkins (5-5, 7.95 ERA) allowed all seven runs on 10 hits through 4.1 innings pitched for his third loss in his previous four starts.

James Marvel (6-0, 2.91 ERA) remains undefeated in 10 starts with Indianapolis after striking out four and surrendering six hits.

The Mud Hens fall to 16-10 in the month of August and 33-34 against IL West clubs.

What Happened:

Frank Schwindel scored the game's opening run with a first inning double to left-center.

Signing a minor-league deal with Detroit on June 1, the 27-year-old outfielder has recorded 32 total RBIs in his 23 games with Toledo this season.

Watkins got tested in his first visit to the mound by giving up runs scored to Will Craig and Trayvon Robinson for the lead change.

Having not finished a start without an earned run in Triple-A since April 20, Watkins entered Wednesday coming off his four inning performance last Friday in which Columbus had 12 base runners touch home.

Leading off the bottom half of the third for Indianapolis was Cole Tucker, who became the 31st opposing player to hit a triple against the Mud Hens this year, eventually scoring on Jake Elmore's sacrifce to left.

Tucker would have flied out had Danny Woodrow caught the diving attempt in center field. The No. 30 prospect in the Tigers' farm system batted first in the lineup with Cameron receiving the day off.

Craig, the team-leader in hits (119), home runs (21) and RBIs (74), and Jason Martin both singled to the outfield that same inning to make it a four-run difference.

Five of the first six hitters in Indianapolis' lineup had base hits prior to the fourth. It'd also be the most runs registered by the Indians than the first two games of the series combined.

The next inning saw both clubs trade runs with Mahtook collecting his 21st homer of 2019 and Ke'Bryan Hayes hitting a sacrifice fly to left.

Wilson would later rake a leadoff fifth inning opposite solo shot to right field for his first since being outrighted from the Tigers on July 30.

With a runner at third, it became 7-3 Indianapolis once reliever Victor Alcantara gave up a sacrifice RBI to Eric Wood to close out the fifth.

Toledo loaded the bases with one out in the seventh but managed to scrounge up only a run as Schwindel singled on a line drive to second base.

Alcantara, Daniel Stumpf and Eduardo Jimenez all went unblemished in runs allowed as well as striking out five through 3.2 innings.

What's Next:

Tim Adleman (8-4, 3.34 ERA) is probable to start Thursday in the final of a four-game series against the Indians.

Opening pitch from Victory Field is at 7:05 p.m. (EST).

Live coverage is available on MiLB.TV and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM.

#RoadToDetroitReport (rankings according to the MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

8. OF Daz Cameron: DNP

14. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP (IL)

18: RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP

21. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP

27. OF Jacob Robson: 0-for-4

30. OF Danny Woodrow: 2-for-4, Walk, Run

Hens' Notes:

- Frank Schwindel extended his hitting streak to seven games Wednesday and is batting 16-for-28 (.571) with two doubles, two home runs and 12 RBIs during his current run.

- Matt Wotherspoon made his debut with the Mud Hens on Tuesday where he pitched two scoreless innings and picked up the save. The former long reliever for Triple-A Norfolk signed a minor-league contract with Detroit this past Saturday.

