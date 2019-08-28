Indy Pounds 11 Hits, Drops Toledo 7-4 to Win Season Series

August 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - James Marvel continued his run at perfection in Triple-A, improving to 6-0 through 10 starts, while the Indianapolis Indians offense collected 11 hits in a 7-4 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday afternoon. Two-hit performances by Jake Elmore, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Will Craig and Jason Martin led Indy's balanced attack.

The Indians (65-70) maintained their grasp on going no lower than second place in the IL West dating back to April 9, thanks to seven runs through the first five frames. The Tribe plated their first two runs in the first inning on a Craig single and Trayvon Robinson sacrifice fly, the first of four hit by the Indians in the victory.

The lead grew to 5-1 in the third as Indy sent eight batters to the dish against Spenser Watkins. Cole Tucker snuck a sinking line drive under Danny Woodrow's glove in center field for a leadoff triple and scored moments later on an Elmore sacrifice fly. Hayes and Craig continued the rally with a double and single, and Martin chipped in with a hard smash through the right side for an RBI knock, as well.

Both teams exchanged single runs in their respective halves of the fourth and fifth innings. Toledo (64-71) inched within three on a Mikie Mahtook solo home run, his 21st of the season, but a Hayes sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth pushed the advantage back to four, 6-2. Another solo home run for the Mud Hens, Bobby Wilson's fifth of the season, made it a 6-3 ballgame in the fifth, but an Eric Wood sacrifice fly in the home half again extended Indy's lead to four.

The visitors threatened to take the lead in the seventh. Frank Schwindel lined a bases-loaded single off Tucker's glove at second base for a run-scoring single, but Yacksel Rios retired Jacob Robson a deep lineout to the right field wall, with Wood leaping at the fence to make the catch.

Geoff Hartlieb (S, 3) struck out three over the final two innings to record the save. Marvel (W, 6-0) registered his seventh quality start with Indy, fanning four while allowing three runs on six hits and a walk in six innings pitched. Watkins (L, 5-5) gave up seven earned runs on 10 hits in the defeat.

Hayes was the only Tribe batter to reach base three times, recording two hits and a walk, in addition to his sacrifice fly. The 22-year-old extended his hitting streak to six games, and he has hit safely in 18 of 25 games in the month of August.

The win guaranteed the Tribe the season series over the Mud Hens with one game to play. Indy leads the series, 13-11, and hasn't lost a season set to Toledo since 2014.

The Indians and Mud Hens meet for the final time on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET. Tribe lefty Brandon Waddell (3-6, 8.58) will face right-hander Tim Adleman (8-4, 3.34).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.