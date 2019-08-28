Red Wings Homestand Highlights

August 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





Friday, August 30-Monday, September 2

Friday, August 30 vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets) - 7:05 p.m., gates open at 5:30

Dodgeball Night - Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the movie Dodgeball. The Average Red Wings will take on the Syracuse Purple Cobras with specialty uniforms worn by both teams that will be auctioned off to benefit the Red Wings Community Foundation. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a dodgeball courtesy of M&T Bank and The Exchange/Brickwood Grill/Malt + Ember. A special dodgeball game between the front offices of the Red Wings and Mets will take place after the game prior to the fireworks.

2020 Magnet Schedule Giveaway - The first 2,500 fans will receive a magnet schedule for the 2020 season, courtesy of Monroe Extinguisher Company.

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by Local Toyota Dealers.

Saturday, August 31 vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets) - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 4:30

Red Wings Hall of Fame Night - Rich Dauer will become the 100th member of the Red Wings Hall of Fame. The induction will take place during a pregame ceremony. The first 1,000 fans will get a Dauer poster. The night is presented by Rochester Nissan Dealers.

Family Campout - Fans can enjoy a campout at Frontier Field courtesy of Meyer's RV and a free Dunkin' breakfast in the morning. All fans that have an August 31 game ticket are eligible to camp out. No extra ticket is needed.

Team Card Set Giveaway - The first 1,500 fans (18+) will receive a set of Red Wings baseball cards, courtesy of CollectorFest Monthly.

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

Sunday, September 1 vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets) - 6:05 p.m., gates open at 5

Rochester Hustlers Night - Part two, after rain spoiled the original game in May. The team will be wearing a white version of the Hustlers jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit different charities chosen by Red Wings players.

Kids Run the Bases - After every Sunday home game kids 12 and under can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy courtesy of the Burger Bar at Wegmans Pittsford.

Postgame Fireworks - Presented by Rochester Area Honda Dealers.

Monday, September 2 vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets) - 1:05 p.m., gates open at 12

Fan Appreciation Day - Every inning break will feature free stuff. Fans will also have a chance to dunk General Manager Dan Mason and other front office members in a dunk tank on the concourse.

Kids Eat Free - The first 500 kids 12 & under will receive a voucher good for a free hot dog, soda and snack item thanks to Basch & Nickerson LLP and Messenger Post Media.

