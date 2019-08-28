Wings Trounce Bisons 10-2 Wednesday

The Red Wings used a five-run fourth inning to cruise to a 10-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons Wednesday night.

With the win, the Wings (67-68) slim playoff hopes are still alive trailing first place Scranton by 4.5 games with just five games left in the regular season.

Ramon Flores and Tomas Telis each picked up two-run singles in the Wings five-run fourth inning that stretched the lead to 7-1.

Willians Astudillo got the scoring started with a first-inning homer off Bisons starter Sean Reid-Foley.

Each of the Wings top three hitters - Ian Miller, Astudillo and Flores - picked up two hits and two RBI. Telis knocked in a team-high three runs.

Five different pitchers - Preston Guilmet (2.2 IP), Ryan O'Rourke (W, 2.1 IP), Jorge Alcala (2.0 IP), Zack Littell (1.0 IP), Ryne Harper (1.0 IP) -- combined to limit the Buffalo offense to just two runs on eight hits. The group combined to strike out 13 while walking three.

The Wings last road game of the season is Thursday night in Buffalo. First pitch is at 7:05.

