Fan Appreciation Day Is Monday

August 28, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





Another great summer of Red Wings baseball comes to a close on Monday, September 2 - Fan Appreciation Day.

Here's everything that will be going on to celebrate our great fans for all of their support throughout the season, while also raising some money for the Red Wings Community Foundation!

FREE STUFF: The Wings Promo Team will be launching t-shirts and handing out free stuff EVERY half inning throughout the game.

DUNK TANK: Red Wings GM Dan Mason and other Wings staffers will be in a dunk tank on the concourse. For a $1 donation to the Red Wings Community Foundation, fans will have a chance to dunk Mason.

TEAM STORE DISCOUNT: Everything in the Red Wings Team Store will be 20% off on Monday (in-store only)! There will be a 15% discount in-store on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

RAFFLE PRIZES: We'll be raffling off the following items:

- Suite for 2020 (April-May)

- 1st pitch for a game in 2020

- Customized Red Wings jersey

- 2019 team-signed ball

- $50 certificate to Castaway's

- $50 gift card to Pelican's Nest

- $50 gift card to L&M Lanes

- Four free races at RPM Raceway

- Five VIP parking passes

- Corbin Bernsen autographed photo

- Leslie David Baker autographed baseball

- Thurman Thomas autographed photo

- Ron Guidry autographed baseball

- Bucky Dent autographed baseball

Raffle tickets can be purchased at Guest Services with all proceeds benefitting the Red Wings Community Foundation.

PLAYERS AT THE GATES: Select Red Wings players will be welcoming fans in to Frontier Field when gates open at 12:00pm.

CONCESSION SPECIALS: Select concessions specials while supplies last.

Opening Day 2020 is set for April 9 at Frontier Field!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.