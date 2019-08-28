Bats Slug Their Way to History and Collect Fourth Straight Win, 9-5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (57-78) defeated the Columbus Clippers (76-59) by a final score of 9-5 Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The win marked Louisville's fourth straight victory, tying the longest win streak of the season for the Bats.

Louisville's offense kept up their hot streak yet again, wasting little time by scoring early and often to overpower the Clippers. The Bats also showed off their power on the night, with eight of their 11 hits going for extra bases.

Brian O'Grady took part in making history on two different occasions during the contest. After reaching base in the first inning, he swiped second base as the tail-end of a double steal, becoming the first player in Louisville franchise history to collect 20+ homeruns and 20+ steals in the same season.

Later, in the third inning, O'Grady would send a laser-beam hooking inside the right-field foul pole for a three-run homerun. The homerun was Louisville's 161st long-ball of the year, the most hit by a Louisville team during Reds' affiliation history. Nick Ciuffo would also hammer a two-run blast to right in the fifth, accounting for the club's 162nd homerun, which puts Louisville only 4 homeruns behind the franchise record of 166, set by the 1999 Louisville RiverBats.

Bats' reliever Jackson Stephens (8-4, 5.18) was credited with the win, working 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with a pair of strikeouts, while Clippers starter Jordan Stephens (4-8, 8.95) was charged with the loss, allowing nine runs on nine hits with five walks and four strikeouts over five innings.

The Bats will look to complete the sweep in the series finale with the Clippers tomorrow night to wrap up the homestand before hitting the road for their final time this season. Righty Keury Mella (8-13, 4.90) will take the mound for Louisville and will face off with left-hander Logan Allen (0-1, 9.92).

