Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (52-51) at Rochester Red Wings (51-53)

The Indians and Red Wings play the second game of their series tonight in Rochester.

LOCATION: Frontier Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. ET

GAME #104 / ROAD #53: Indianapolis Indians (52-51) at Rochester Red Wings (51-53)

PROBABLES: RHP Mitch Keller (7-4, 3.10) vs. RHP Kohl Stewart (5-5, 6.28)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 AM / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Hunter Owen belted his second career Triple-A home run but Rochester countered with three long balls of its own as the Indians lost the series opener on Friday night, 4-1. Cam Vieaux (L, 3-2) surrendered all four runs in four innings of work. Alejandro De Aza and Jimmy Kerrigan hit back-to-back solo homers with two down in the second inning to make it 2-0. Owen's blast cut the deficit in half in the third, but Zander Wiel hit a sacrifice fly in Rochester's third to push the lead back to two. Kerrigan then powered another home run in the fourth to cap the scoring. Adam Bray, Sam Clay (W, 1-0) and Ian Krol (S, 8) managed to hold the Indians to just four hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. Yefry Ramirez ate up the final four innings for Indy on the bump, allowing just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts.

HANGING AROUND: The Indians enter play tonight 7.0 games behind Columbus in the IL West and 7.0 games behind Durham in the wild card race. Charlotte and Buffalo are both 2.5 games ahead of Indy in the wild card, as well. The Tribe were a distant 11.0 games back of the Clippers as recently as July 12, but a 4-11 stretch for Columbus has allowed the Tribe to climb back into the playoff hunt. Indy was last this close to first place on June 27 (6.5 GB).

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END: Jake Elmore went 0-for-3 in last night's loss to snap his hitting streak at 12 games and on-base streak at 14. During the 12-game stretch, the 32-year-old hit .432 (19-for-44) with a .510 OBP. The 12-game streak is the second longest by a Tribe player this season (Will Craig - 14, May 25-June 8).

MR. ROBINSON: OF Trayvon Robinson had one of Indy's four hits last night, going 1-for-3 from the cleanup spot. Robinson, 31, played independent ball from 2016-18 but has made the most of his return to affiliated ball. The journeyman is hitting .310 (52-for-168) with an .867 OPS in 65 games and was Indy's lone representative at the Triple-A All-Star Game (RHPs Mitch Keller, Montana DuRapau and Dovydas Neverauskas all named as All-Stars but did not travel). Robinson's average has sat north of .300 for all but three days of the season; it was last below .300 on April 10 when he started the season 2-for-10 (.200) at the plate.

HAYES COOLED: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes had his six game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 showing last night, just his third 0-fer in 18 games this month. The 22-year-old is having his best month offensively, batting .293 (22-for-75) with three homers, four doubles and seven RBI. He hit .264 in April with one homer and 10 doubles but slumped at the plate in May and June, hitting .227 and .222 with two homers and 10 doubles in those months combined. His best work has come in the top three spots in the order, where he's combined for a .265 average (70-for-264); he's hit just .171 (6-for-35) when batting fourth or lower.

JUST GIVE HIM THE TROPHY: Hayes has won consecutive Gold Glove Awards as the best defensive 3B in Minor League Baseball, and this year has been no different. Hayes owns a .989 fielding percentage (2 errors in 176 total chances) and has turned 14 double plays. His fielding percentage is best among all MLB and MiLB third basemen, with Colorado's Nolan Arenado (.983) having the second-best percentage.

KELLER TIME: RHP Mitch Keller will make his 18th start for the Tribe tonight. Since his last MLB start on June 18, the 23-year-old has gone 2-3 with a 3.09 ERA (12er/35.0ip) and a 4:1 K-to-BB ratio (32 K/8 BB). Indy went 7-2 in his first nine starts of the season but have gone just 3-5 in his last eight. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native ranks first among league leaders in ERA (3.10) and strikeouts (106), is third in WHIP (1.24) and average against (.238), is tied for fourth in wins (7) and is ninth in innings pitched (93.0).

THOSE ARE ZEROS: RHP Geoff Hartlieb tossed a scoreless bottom of the eighth Thursday night to extend his scoreless streak to six games (10.1ip). The stretch is the third longest of his career, trailing a 12.0-inning stretch from May 15-June 9, 2017 with Single-A West Virginia and a 10.2-inning stretch from July 28-Aug. 20, 2016 with Rookie-Advanced Bristol. He is five outs shy of matching the longest scoreless stretch by a Tribe hurler this year.

ROAD WARRIOR: LHP Jake Brentz has fared much better on the road than pitching at Victory Field. Brentz has a 2.40 ERA (4er/15.0ip) and 20 K's with only seven walks in 11 road outings; at home he owns a 10.66 ERA (15er/12.2ip) with 15 K's and 15 walks in 11 appearances.

PROSPECT CENTRAL: Baseball America released their midseason top 30 prospect lists for all 30 MLB teams earlier this month. Indy's active roster has seven of Pittsburgh's top 30 farmhands, including: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (1), RHP Mitch Keller (2), SS Cole Tucker (4), 2B Kevin Kramer (8), RHP Luis Escobar (10), 1B Will Craig (11) and OF Jason Martin (20). Rochester has just two of Minnesota's top 30 prospects on its active roster: SS Nick Gordon (19) and RHP Randy Dobnak (30).

MARVEL-OUS: RHP James Marvel has thrown 12.0 consecutive scoreless innings -- both 6.0-inning performances vs. Syracuse -- to tie him with LHP Tyler Lyons for the longest scoreless streak by a Tribe pitcher this season. Marvel is 3-0 with a 1.90 ERA (5er/23.2ip) in four Triple-A outings and 8-0 with a 1.83 ERA (12er/59.0ip) and 0.88 WHIP in his last nine starts overall.

