Bats Cruise to Series-Clinching Win against RailRiders, 8-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (42-63) defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (60-45) by a score of 8-1 in the middle game of the three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats, rebranded as the Mashers for the night, clinched the series with the win. Brian O'Grady went 3 for 4 on the night, becoming the second Louisville Bat to record 100 hits this season.

Louisville starter Eric Stout (2-1, 6.06) allowed three consecutive singles to begin the game, loading the bases with no outs. He proceeded to strike out the next batter then induce a timely double play to escape the inning unscathed. The Bats took advantage in the bottom half of the first, quickly scoring two against Scranton/WB starter Daniel Camarena (4-6, 6.21) to jump into the lead. The Bats kept the scoring going in the second courtesy of a leadoff homerun by Mitch Nay, his first with the team.

Stout would bend but not break for 4.0 innings, allowing six hits but no runs to the RailRiders, making it his second consecutive scoreless start. Louisville extended the lead even further in the fifth inning, scoring four to increase the lead to seven. In the inning Aristides Aquino launched his 27th homerun of the season. He now only trails Louisville native Adam Duvall (29) of the Gwinnett Stripers for the most homeruns in the International League this season.

By the beginning of seventh inning the lead was 8-0. Scranton/WB tried to start a rally in the inning, but they managed only one run and left the bases loaded for the second time in the game. In total, Bats pitchers would strand 11 opposing batters on the night, tying the most in a home game this season. The early lead would hold for the Bats and they would cruise to an 8-1 victory. Reliever Justin Grimm (1-0, 4.50) would earn his first win as a Bat, logging 2.2 innings and allowing one run on one hit and a walk. With the victory, Louisville clinched the first home series win against Scranton/WB since 2012.

The Bats will go for their first series sweep of the year on Sunday against the RailRiders. Louisville right-hander Jesus Reyes (0-4, 5.66) will make his first start since May 9, 2018 as a member of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He will face off against righty Chance Adams (4-2, 4.26) for the RailRiders. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m.

