Late-Inning Rallies Help PawSox Win Sixth Straight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Pawtucket Red Sox (46-58) continued their recent run of success by defeating the Charlotte Knights (54-51), 6-5, on Saturday night at BB&T Ballpark to extend their winning streak to a season-long six games.

Pawtucket started off the scoring early, beginning the game with three straight singles. Gorkys Hernandez and Marco Hernandez made it first and third before Chris Owings ripped a single off Charlotte starter Donn Roach. The deflection forced Roach out of the ballgame without recording an out. He was replaced by Matt Foster, who pitched three perfect innings, striking out five.

Charlotte would respond quickly in the bottom of the first. Right fielder Daniel Palka hit a sharp single off starter Erasmo Ramirez, and Luis Robert followed with another single. Zach Collins, the former first-round pick, then supplied a sacrifice fly.

The Knights broke the tie in the third inning. Rehabbing White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hit a first-pitch homer over the left-field wall, bringing the score to 2-1. Anderson had hit .317 with 11 long balls and 37 RBIs for the White Sox before suffering an ankle injury at Fenway Park.

But the PawSox responded in the top of the 6th inning. Again, Gorkys and Marco Hernandez started the rally. With two outs and two on, Jantzen Witte lined a single to center field, which scored two and put Pawtucket in front. Witte reached second on a passed ball and scored on another single by Tzu-Wei Lin, increasing the lead to 4-2.

Pawtucket added another in the eighth inning. Marco Hernandez got his third hit of the game with one out in the inning before stealing second base shortly thereafter. Hernandez then scored on an RBI single from Owings. Though Owings' home run streak ended at six straight games, he still recorded logged two hits and two RBIs.

Charlotte stormed back in the eighth inning with a trio of runs to tie the game, 5-5.

The PawSox responded quickly in the top of the ninth. Josh Ockimey began the rally with a single and reached second on a wild pitch by Charlotte's Thyago Viera. Cole Sturgeon drove him in with a clutch single on a 3-2 pitch, giving Pawtucket the lead again at 6-5.

Trevor Kelley fired a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his eighth save and cement the victory.

Erasmo Ramirez spun six strong innings, allowing only six hits and two earned runs.

The 10-game road trip continues tomorrow night as Pawtucket looks to sweep the series against Charlotte at 5:05 p.m.

Pawtucket will give the ball to 25-year old Teddy Stankiewicz (5-6, 4.11 ERA), who squares off with Charlotte's Justin Nicolino (6-6, 5.35 ERA) in the series finale.

Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 4:35 p.m.

