Louisville Bats Notes

July 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Game 105, Home 53

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (60-44) at Louisville Bats (41-63)

LHP Eric Stout (2-1, 6.82) vs. LHP Daniel Camarena (4-5, 5.93)

6:30 PM | Saturday, July 27, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y NIGHT: The Bats rebrand as the "Mashers" for the second time this season, set to face Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the middle game of a three-game series. Louisville won their 20th home game of the season last night, hitting 2 homers in the 4-2 series-opening victory. Tonight, left-hander Eric Stout makes his second July start as LOU looks to clinch its fourth home series win of the season, and ninth overall.

AGAINST SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE: The Bats improved to 3-1 on the season against the RailRiders, with all 4 matchups being decided by 3 or fewer runs. LOU also continued its power hitting against the top farm club of the New York Yankees, smashing 13 home runs in 4 games against them. With a win today or tomorrow, LOU would secure its first home series win against SWB since 2012, and its first time winning series against them both at home and on the road since 2008.

POWER BATS: Before this season, 25 home runs were the most that any individual had hit for Louisville in Reds affiliation history (since 2000), done 4 times and most recently by Mike Hessman in 2013. Two players on the 2019 Bats, Brian O'Grady and Aristides Aquino, have now broken that record, with both sitting at 26 homers on the season and the latter hitting his 26th last night. Aquino went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in the Bats' 4-2 win on Friday.

International League: Top Home Run Hitting Duos

Home Runs Players Club

52 Aristides Aquino (26), Brian O'Grady (26) LOUISVILLE

51 Adam Duvall (29), Alex Jackson (22) Gwinnett

49 Bobby Bradley (25), Trayce Thompson (24) Columbus

49 Adam Duvall (29), Travis Demeritte (20) Gwinnett

TRENDING UP: The Bats are 8-7 since the All-Star break, 11-11 in the month of July and are on the verge of potentially winning 2 of 3 series. It's also the first time that LOU is fewer than 19 games back of first place (18.5 GB) in over a month, when they were 18.5 games back on June 25. LOU is just 5 games back of Toledo for third place in the IL West.

XBH%: Six of Louisville's 7 hits last night were extra-base hits, with Christian Colon hitting 2 doubles, Narciso Crook and Blake Trahan doubling, and Chadwick Tromp and Aquino homering. The lone single came from Aquino. It was the largest extra-base hit percentage (85.7%) for LOU in a game this season, passing June 22 in game one of a doubleheader at Charlotte, when 4 of LOU's 5 hits (80%) were of the extra-base hit variety.

International League Stories from July 27, 2019

