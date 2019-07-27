Knights Drop Game Two to PawSox 6-5

July 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of their three-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox by a score of 6-5 on Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd of 10,485 fans at BB&T Ballpark. Charlotte RHP Thyago Vieira (5-4, 5.40) allowed the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and was saddled with the loss.

With the game tied at 5-5, Vieira allowed an RBI single to Pawtucket OF Cole Sturgeon. The ninth-inning single scored DH Josh Ockimey from second base and gave the PawSox a 6-5 lead at that point. The run proved to be costly for the Knights as the PawSox held on for their second consecutive win in the series. Pawtucket reliever Trevor Kelley got the final three outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn his eighth save of the season. RHP Domingo Tapia (3-2, 3.96) earned the win.

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson continued his solid major league rehab stint with the Knights. Anderson, 26, went 2-for-5 with a home run -- his first on the rehab assignment. Anderson's solo shot came in the third inning. He's now hitting .389 in four rehab games. OF Luis Robert went 2-for-5 with a stolen base.

Charlotte RHP Matt Foster was sharp over three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. He struck-out five batters and did not allow a hit. Foster entered the game in the top of the first inning when Charlotte starter Donny Roach was forced to leave the game after taking a line drive off his leg.

Saturday's sell-out crowd was Charlotte's ninth of the season and second in as many days. For the season, the Knights have welcomed over 450,000 fans for the sixth consecutive year (457,412).

The two teams will conclude their three-game series on Sunday. Pre-game radio coverage of Sunday's 5:05 p.m. game is set for 4:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. The game will also be broadcast live on NBC Sports Chicago with 1993 Cy Young Award-winner Jack McDowell joining the booth. Fans can also listen to the game live in Spanish on 102.3 FM Latina. Radio broadcasters Rafael Bastidas and Ernesto Hurtado will have the call.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.