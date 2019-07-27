SWB Game Notes

July 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (60-44) @ LOUISVILLE BATS (41-63)

LHP Daniel Camarena (4-5, 5.93) vs. LHP Eric Stout (2-1, 6.82)

| Game No. 105 | Louisville Slugger Field | Louisville, KY | July 27, 2019 | First Pitch 6:30 p.m. |

LOUISVILLE, KY (July 26, 2019) -- On a night where offense was at a premium, a pair of loud swings by the Louisville Bats helped their offense earn a 4-2 win Friday night over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Louisville Slugger Field.

The RailRiders sent 20-year old Deivi Garcia to the mound for his third Triple-A start and he gave up a pair of early runs. After a shutdown first inning, Garcia surrendered a home run to Chadwick Tromp in the second inning to get the scoring started. An inning later, Louisville's Scott Schebler came to bat with the bases loaded and drilled a sac fly to deep center field which plated Narciso Crook without a throw, and it made it a 2-0 lead for the Bats.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had just four hits over the first eight innings off Bats pitching, but Mike Ford connected for two of them - including a solo homer in the fifth inning to cut the deficit in half, making it 2-1. Louisville responded immediately with a two-run home run by Aristides Aquino, his 26th of the year, to let Louisville enjoy its largest lead of the night.

Keury Mella (7.0 IP, 4 H, R/ER, 4 K) dazzled on the mound for the Bats, and despite scoring a run in the top of the ninth inning to make it 4-2, the RailRiders never brought the tying run to the plate the rest of the night.

MAKING MOVES: With 36 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace... of roster moves. As the calendar gets ready to turn to July, SWB had made 221 total moves (April, 44 | May, 64 | June, 59 | July, 55) which is far ahead of last season's pace in which the RailRiders had made 207 total moves through July (April, 36 | May, 53 | June, 43 | July, 76) in a year in which they made 275 roster moves (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB is averaging 2.13 moves/game this season.

RECORD SETTERS: When Mike Ford blasted a two-run home run clear out of Huntington Park in the sixth inning Thursday afternoon, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders set the franchise record with 165 HR in the first 103 games of the season (1.60 HR/G), which far exceeds the rate for the 132 HR they hit all of last season (0.96 HR/G) and eclipsed the previous franchise record of 164 HR (1.15 HR/G) over 142 games set by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons in 1998. With the new baseball in Triple-A, a number of other offensive records (and dubious pitching records) will be under assault as the calendar turns to August, including Slugging Percentage which is at .499 entering Friday, well ahead of the .449 mark put up in 1998 and .026 points ahead of the Gwinnett Stripers who are second in the league. The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre franchise record for runs in a season is 746, set in 1998 (5.25 per game), and this season's team is currently 4th in the International League in runs with 574, but they are on pace to break the franchise record with 5.57 per game.

RAILREHABBERS: It was announced prior to Friday's game that OF Cameron Maybin had his RailRiders rehab assignment completed and would be sent to Boston to help in the absence of injured OF Brett Gardner. In his first rehab game since going on the Injured List 6/23 (calf strain), the righty was 4-for-5 with a home run in his third at-bat and a single on the very first pitch of the night off RHP Michael Peoples. After playing in all three games against Columbus, Maybin posted a .462 AVG (6-for-13) with 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB on his rehab stint. Maybin joins RHP Ben Heller, RHP Domingo German, OF Giancarlo Stanton, OF Aaron Judge, INF Didi Gregorius and OF Aaron Hicks on the list of Yankees rehabbers for the RailRiders this season. A year ago, SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P).

A QUICK PROJECTION: Friday featured a loss by both the RailRiders (60-44, .577) and one by the team closest to them in the IL North standings, the Buffalo Bisons (54-50, .519). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 36 games to go in the regular season and holds a 6.0-game lead on the Bisons for first place after hitting the All-Star break with a 5.5-game lead. That means if the RailRiders were to go 18-18 (.500) the rest of the way, the Bisons would need to go 23-13 (.639) to catch them in the division. These two teams play four games over four days at PNC Field to wrap-up the regular season leading into Labor Day.

THE KING RETURNING TO HIS THROW'N: A look at the Short-Season A Staten Island Yankees box score Thursday night and they came away with an 8-1 win over the Connecticut Tigers. The Tigers were held off the board by Yankees pitching until the seventh inning, but by then RHP Michael King had already exited the game after 4.0 scoreless frames. It was King's fourth appearance on his way back from a stress reaction in his right elbow, and his first above the GCL. He scattered four hits over the outing in which he needed 56 pitches (38 strikes) to get through four innings without a walk or a strikeout. King finished his 2018 campaign with the RailRiders, earning the International League Player of the Month Award for August: 6G/6GS -- 4-0, 1.15 ERA (5R/5ER in 39.0 IP) with 20 H (.147 BAA), 31 K, 6 BB

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 27, 2019

SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.