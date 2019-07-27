Indy Wins Wild Game in Rochester to Level Series

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Indianapolis Indians saw a one-run lead vanish in the bottom of the ninth but rallied to win a wild contest over the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday night in 10 innings, 7-6. Rochester erased three different Indy leads before the Tribe subdued the Red Wings in the bottom of the 10th.

Cole Tucker and the Indianapolis (53-51) offense manufactured the game's first run in the opening frame. Tucker led off with a single to right field, stole second, moved up to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a groundout by Erik Gonzalez.

Kevin Kramer doubled the Tribe's lead to 2-0 with a towering home run in the top of the fourth. It sailed 439 feet from home plate, the second homer for Kramer on the current road trip.

Rochester (51-54) tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Jaylin Davis clubbed a one-out homer off Indy starter Mitch Keller to put the Red Wings on the board, and Jake Cave would come home on a sacrifice fly later in the inning. The sac-fly was induced when Jason Martin went flying on a dive to rob Wilin Rosario of an extra-base hit.

A pair of singles put Indianapolis back in front in the top of the fifth. Hunter Owen opened the rally with a single, and one out late Christin Kelley walked to put two runners aboard. Cole Tucker then singled to left-center field to drive home Owen. Kelley would score when Gonzalez hit a single to center field. The Indians led 4-2.

The Red Wings plated three runs to go ahead for the first time in the game in the bottom of the fifth. All three came across with two outs, as the scoring started with a two-run home run from Drew Maggi. After the long ball, Nick Gordon doubled and scored on a two-bagger from Davis.

Down 5-4, the Indians used savvy hitting and alert base running to go ahead again in the sixth. Will Craig led off with a single and moved to third when Martin lined a hit against the shift. Rochester reliever Fernando Romero then hurled a wild pitch to advance Craig home and Martin to third. One out later, another wild pitch got through and Martin broke home to put Indy ahead.

The Indians held a 6-5 lead to begin the bottom of the ninth, but the Red Wings used a pair of doubles to tie the game. Rosario opened the inning with a double down the right-field line, and he scored when Zander Wiel followed suit. It tied the game, but Geoff Hartlieb recorded three outs with the potential winning run at third base to send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the 10th, Kelley started the frame at second base. After Tucker flew to left, Zack Littell issued back-to-back walks to Gonzalez and Kramer. Craig then hit a flare to shallow left, and the ball fell just out the reach of Alejandro De Aza. Kelley scored the go-ahead run on the play.

Up just one run, Hartlieb (3-0) retired the Red Wings in order with the potential tying run at second base and earned the victory for his effort. Dovydas Neverauskas and Tyler Lyons had retired all 10 batters out of the Tribe bullpen to help bridge the gap to Hartlieb. Littell (3-3) was handed the loss.

Indy and Rochester will play the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. The Indians return to Victory Field on Monday.

