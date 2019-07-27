Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Durham (6:35 p.m.)

July 27, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





July 27, 2019 | 6:35 p.m. ET | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | Durham, NC | Game # 105| Road Game # 53

BUFFALO BISONS (54-50, 2nd, -6.0 North) at DURHAM BULLS (60-45, 2nd, -2.5 South)

LHP Ryan Feierabend (5-5, 5.81) vs. RHP Jose De Leon (1-1, 3.47)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons take on the Durham Bulls for game two of their three-game set. Buffalo will return home on Monday for a quick two-game series against the Rochester Red Wings before hitting the road again to Lehigh Valley.

Yesterday's Game: BUF 2, DUR 9

The Bisons had to play from behind from the start, as Durham came out early, scoring five runs in the first inning. RP Nick Kingham threw just two innings after being touched for five runs on six hits. Buffalo's offense could not keep up after collecting just six hits off of RHP Arturo Reyes who threw 7.1 IP. Rowdy Tellez supplied the lone Bisons offense with a solo homer in the fourth.

Durham Bulls (0-1)

Buffalo and Durham are meeting for the first of two season series in 2019. Last year the Bulls took the season series with four wins in seven games. The two teams will meet at Sahlen Field August 16-18.

Today's Starter

LHP Ryan Feierabend will take the mound to make his 12th start of the year as he carries a 5-5 record with a 5.81 ERA. His last start came on 7/18 where he threw 6.0 innings against Charlotte and took the loss. Feierabend currently leads Bisons pitching staff in home runs allowed with 18. The south paw's five wins lead the Herd's rotation in victories.

Rowdy Tellez

1B Rowdy Tellez continued his power as he hit his third home run in four games. Tellez drove in both runs for the Bisons yesterday as he hit a solo home run in the fourth-inning as well as a sacrafice fly in the eight-inning. Tellez now has eight RBIs on the season.

Socrataes Brito

OF Socrates Brito had a pair of hits yesterday as he was the only Bisons player with a multi-hit game. That was his 20th multi-hit game of the year which leads the team. Brito also leads Buffalo in hits on the year with 77.

League Standings

Buffalo is in the middle of a very important series against Durham as they are currently 5.5 games back from the Bulls for the Wild Card spot. The Herd still sit second in their divison, 6.0 games behind Scranton Wilkes-Barre. The Herd was already able to move up from third to a tie for second place with Charlotte in the wild card race thanks to a pair of wins against the Knights on this road trip already.

Blue Jays

Toronto (39-66) dropped game one of their series as they faced their division-rival, Tampa Bay Rays last night, 3-1, at Rogers Centre. Freddy Galvis tied the game up in the fourth inning, droving in Justin Smoak on an RBI double, but it was not enough. Game two is set to start at 3:07 p.m. with LHP Ryan Borucki will taking the ball for the Blue Jays.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.