Golden Snitch out of reach for Pigs

(Allentown, Pa) - The Norfolk Tides (41-64) put together a complete game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (50-53) on Saturday night as they won 4-1. The Pigs couldn't get themselves going as they only left five baserunners throughout the entire game.

JoJo Romero made his first start for the IronPigs since May 15th and was greeted by a solo home run by DJ Stewart with one out in the top of the first inning. Romero settled in after the home run as he retired 11 out of the final 17 batters, he faced through five innings.

Rob Brantly tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning as he hit a home run off Dan Straily (4-0). The home run for Brantly was his fourth of the season. Straily wouldn't allow any more runs through seven innings as he struck out nine batters and issued two walks.

Norfolk scored two runs off JD Hammer (1-1) to take a 3-1 lead. Ryan Mountcastle hit an RBI double and another run scored on a suicide-squeeze by Austin Wynns. The Tides added another run in the top of the ninth inning as Stewart hit an RBI single off Yacksel Rios.

Austin Davis and Fernando Salas each pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Tom Windle recorded the final out of the top of the ninth inning. Taylor Scott earned his third save of the season by pitching a scoreless inning in relief.

Lehigh Valley and Norfolk wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

