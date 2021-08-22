Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (45-49) at Toledo Mud Hens (52-42)

LOCATION: Fifth Third Field

FIRST PITCH: 4:05 PM ET

GAME #95 / Road #53: Indianapolis Indians (45-49) at Toledo Mud Hens (52-42)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Vieaux (2-2, 7.06) vs. RHP Angel De Jesus (3-2, 4.72)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians came back from a 3-0 deficit to with their 20th game in comeback fashion this season, 5-4. It was their second consecutive win over Toledo after losing the first three contests of the six-game series. Hunter Owen led off the Indians scoring in the fifth inning with his 14th home run of the year. Aided by a costly Toledo error - one of four on the night - Jared Oliva followed with a two-out, two-run triple to tie the game. Cole Tucker led off the seventh inning with a home run and Oliva then drove in another run with an RBI single in the seventh inning to give Indianapolis its first lead of the game. With two outs and the bases empty in the ninth inning, Ryan Kriedler doubled and was driven in by a pinch-hit triple off the bat of Christin Stewart. Back-to-back walks then loaded the bases before Keury Mella caught top prospect Spencer Torkelson swinging to earn his third save with the Indians.

KEY HITTING: Jared Oliva recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game last night with a pair of hits and one RBI. Both of Oliva's singles came with runners on base and two outs, and they both led to runs coming around to score, two on a costly error by Toledo. With runners on, Oliva owns a .300 average (15-for-50) with 11 RBI in 32 games with Indianapolis this season. Since hitting safely in eight consecutive games with an official at-bat to begin the month, Oliva went hitless in four games before picking a streak back up. He has hit safely in his last four games to raise his monthly average to .286 (18-for-63) with nine RBI in 17 August games.

SITTING 'EM DOWN: Joe Jacques, in his third win of the season last night at Toledo, tied a career high with five strikeouts of the Mud Hens offense. It was the first time since June 20, 2019 with High-A Bradenton at Tampa that he had logged that many strikeouts in a single game. All five of the outs Jacques recorded came via strikeout, and he allowed one hit in the outing. Since surrendering a career-high eight earned runs in 1.2 innings on July 27 at St. Paul, the southpaw has allowed one earned run in 10.2 innings (0.84 ERA) with a 0.66 WHIP, .114 average against (4-for-35) and 12 strikeouts. Jacques has been one of the most consistent relief arms for the Indians in August, compiling a 1.04 ERA (1er/8.2ip) and 12 strikeouts in six appearances.

HUNTER'S HELPING HOMERS: Hunter Owen hit his 14th home run of the season to put the Indians on the board and begin a comeback effort that would lead to a win over Toledo last night. The home run put Owen in a tie with Anthony Alford for the team lead this season and was his fourth in the past 10 games. Owen has put his power to good use in August, hitting for a .298 average (14-for-47), .596 slugging percentage and .985 OPS in 13 games. He leads his teammates in average for the month (min: 30 at-bats).

TURNING THE POWER ON: Cole Tucker gave the Indians the lead in the seventh inning with a solo home run last night at Toledo. It was his third home run in August and his sixth of the season. Tucker's first three home runs came in his first 38 games, and he has since doubled that total in a 12-game span dating back to Aug. 7 at Iowa. His career high in home runs with a single team was set in 2019 when he hit eight with Indianapolis. That season, he tacked on two more with Pittsburgh to set his career-high between levels at 10 home runs in a season.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to leave Toledo with a tie in the six-game series this afternoon at 4:05 PM ET. After falling behind in the season series with five consecutive losses to the Mud Hens, the Indians now have a 9-8 lead with one more game to be played between the teams. Indy has finished with a .500 record or above at Fifth Third Field in eight of 10 seasons going back to 2010 and will have to win today to continue the streak. LHP Cam Vieaux will make his second start against Toledo this series after taking the loss on Tuesday (4.0ip, 5h, 4r, 4er, 6bb, 2k). RHP Angel De Jesus will take the mound for the Mud Hens for his fourth appearance (second start) against the Indians and second outing this week. In three appearances against Indianapolis, De Jesus has allowed just one hit with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

LOOKING FOR A BOUNCE BACK: After taking his first loss since June 29 vs. Iowa on Tuesday, Cam Vieaux will look to bounce back today at Toledo. Between Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona, Vieaux went 5-0 in a stretch of seven starts from July 6 to Aug. 11, tossing at least five innings in all but one of those outings. Two of those wins came with Indianapolis, the most recent on Aug. 5 at Iowa when he allowed just three hits in 5.0 scoreless innings.

CLOSING IN ON THE END: After today's game at Fifth Third Field, only 11 of the Indians final 34 games (Triple-A Final Stretch included) will come on the road. They are scheduled to travel to Louisville from Sept. 7-12 and Omaha from Sept. 22-26 to close out the road schedule. The Indians currently have a record of 22-30 on the road and will have to win 10 of their remaining 12 games, including today, to finish with a .500 record in away contests.

