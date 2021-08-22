Bisons Close out Trip with 9-2 Win in Syracuse

Logan Warmoth and Christian Colon hit home runs and the Bisons scored in five separate innings in a complete, 9-2, victory over the Syracuse Mets, Sunday afternoon from NBT Bank Stadium. Casey Lawrence chipped in five innings of two-hit baseball as the Herd increased their lead in the Northeast division to a full game over idle Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

After dropping three of the last four to the red-hot Syracuse club, the Bisons put together a complete team victory to close out the roadtrip. Buffalo outhit the Mets, 13-4, played errorless baseball in the field and walked just two batters to get back to 20 games over the .500 mark at 56-36.

After being held to just one hit in Saturday's defeat, eight of the nine batters in Buffalo's lineup got into the hit column on Sunday. Richard Urena put the Bisons in front with two outs in the third inning when he went to the opposite-field gap in left-center to bring home Buffalo's first two runs of the game.

Buffalo backed up their two-run third with three more runs in the fourth inning. Tyler While doubled to right to lead off the inning, one of four times the veteran slugger got on base in the game(three walks). Nash Knight pulled a single through the right side of the infield to move White in position to score on Kellin Deglan's sacrifice fly to left. The 3-0 lead became 5-0 with the next batter as Warmoth pulled his eighth home run of the season just over the wall in left.

The 5-0 lead was was more than enough for Lawrence, who delivered yet another solid start for the Herd. The veteran faced just two over the minimum in his five innings of work, striking out four and walking none. He hit Khalil Lee with a pitch with one out in the second inning, but erased that runner four pitcher later with a routine 6-4-3 doubleplay.

The only run Lawrence surrendered on the day was a Jose Martinez solo home run to lead off the fourth inning, but the righty responded by setting down the final six batters he faced.

Lawrence is now 2-0 with a 0.81 ERA in two starts since rejoining the Bisons from Double-A New Hampshire.

With a 5-1 lead, the Bisons kept tacking on runs against their Thruway Cup rival. Christian Colon crushed a no-doubt home run to left field with one out in the sixth inning for his 13th homer of the season.

In the eighth, Warmoth drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in his third run of the game before Colon scored again on a wild pitch from Syracuse reliever Roel Ramirez. The Bisons tallied for a ninth time in the ninth inning when Urena and Cullen Large singled and Colon hit a sacrifice fly to center.

Colon finished the game 2-4 with two RBI and a pair of runs scored. Warmoth reached base all four times he came to the plate, going 2-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, two runs scored and three RBI.

Nate Pearson pitched an inning of relief for the Bisons and allowed an Albert Almora home run in the sixth that just snuck inside the left field foul pole. It was the first run he has given up in three outings since being activated of the injured list.

The Bisons are off on Monday and will open up a six-game series with the Worcester Red Sox starting Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

