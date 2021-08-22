Tides Lose Game, Series in Finale at Charlotte

The Norfolk Tides lost their series finale at Charlotte Sunday, losing in a shootout, 11-7. The Tides lost the series 2-4 in a high-powered offensive series.

Charlotte put up five runs in the first inning. The first came on a sacrifice fly by Blake Rutherford. Mikie Mahtook hit an RBI double for the second. Romy Gonzalez knocked in two with a double. Matt Reynolds hit in the final run on a single. After the going through the lineup once, Tides starter Kyle Bradish was removed from the game with runners on and relieved by Manny Barreda. The Tides got one run back in the top of the second when Robert Neustrom hit an RBI double to cut Charlotte's lead, 5-1.

Three more runs were scored by Norfolk in the top of the third. Rylan Bannon launched his 13th home run of the season, his ninth in his last nine games, for the first run. Neustrom hit his second RBI double of the game to score the second. He scored on a single by Zach Jarrett to make it a one run game.

Tides get three more in the third inning, including this solo home run by @RBannon4! It's his ninth home run in nine games!

Later in the inning, Robert Neustrom hit his second RBI double of the afternoon, then scored on a single by Zach Jarrett.

The Knights jumped farther ahead with two runs in the third and one run in the fourth. Gonzalez doubled in a run in the third then scored on a Reynolds double. In the fourth, Mahtook scored another on an RBI single to put Charlotte up, 8-4.

A big chunk of that lead was knocked out by Norfolk with three more runs scored in the fifth. They scored on four hits, with an RBI groundout by Jarrett, an RBI double by Brett Cumberland, and an RBI single by Ryan Ripken. Norfolk only trailed by one, 8-7.

But Charlotte took the game from there, scoring two more runs in the fifth and one more run in the sixth. Billy Hamilton reached third base in the fifth and scored on a wild pitch. Jake Burger would hit a solo homer later in the inning. Mahtook hit his own solo homer in the sixth to put the Knights up, 11-7.

That would be all either team would score, as the Knights held the Tides off the board for the rest of the game. After the league off day on Monday, the Tides will begin a 13-day, 13-game homestand on Tuesday by hosting the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., with RHP Mike Baumann (1-0, 2.81) starting for Norfolk while LHP Braxton Garrett (4-3, 4.77) is the Jacksonville probable.

