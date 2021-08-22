Knights Beat the Tides 11-7 in Sunday's Finale
August 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights pounded out 16 hits on Sunday en-route to an impressive 11-7 win over Norfolk Tides from Truist Field in the finale of the six-game series. The Knights won four of six games in the series against the Tides.
A day after making his Triple-A debut, shortstop Romy González picked up where he left off. González, who homered twice on Saturday -- including the walk-off winner -- had four hits and three RBIs on Sunday to help power the Knights past the Tides. In two career Triple-A games, González now has six hits, two home runs and eight RBIs. He finished Sunday's game 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Third baseman Jake Burger and left fielder Mikie Mahtook both launched home runs in Sunday's game. Burger hit a solo shot in the fifth inning, his 12th of the season. One inning later, Mahtook launched his team-high 21st of the season, also a solo shot.
The Knights scored early and often on Sunday, getting five runs in the bottom of the 1st inning to go up 5-0 early in the game. The Knights scored in five of the eight innings to go on for a commanding win over the Tides.
With two home runs on Sunday, the Knights have now hit 20 home runs over the past week (seven games).
RHP Will Carter (3-2, 4.62) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings.
The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening up a six-game series against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.
