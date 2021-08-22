Knights Beat the Tides 11-7 in Sunday's Finale

August 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights pounded out 16 hits on Sunday en-route to an impressive 11-7 win over Norfolk Tides from Truist Field in the finale of the six-game series. The Knights won four of six games in the series against the Tides.

A day after making his Triple-A debut, shortstop Romy González picked up where he left off. González, who homered twice on Saturday -- including the walk-off winner -- had four hits and three RBIs on Sunday to help power the Knights past the Tides. In two career Triple-A games, González now has six hits, two home runs and eight RBIs. He finished Sunday's game 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

Third baseman Jake Burger and left fielder Mikie Mahtook both launched home runs in Sunday's game. Burger hit a solo shot in the fifth inning, his 12th of the season. One inning later, Mahtook launched his team-high 21st of the season, also a solo shot.

The Knights scored early and often on Sunday, getting five runs in the bottom of the 1st inning to go up 5-0 early in the game. The Knights scored in five of the eight innings to go on for a commanding win over the Tides.

With two home runs on Sunday, the Knights have now hit 20 home runs over the past week (seven games).

RHP Will Carter (3-2, 4.62) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening up a six-game series against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.