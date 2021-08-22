Schrock Scores 4, Upstaged by Demeritte in 10-4 Loss to Gwinnett

LOUISVILLE, KY. - Max Schrock homered for the second straight night and drove in four runs, but Travis Demeritte cranked the eighth-longest home run at Louisville Slugger Field as part of a 10-run assault to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 10-4 win over the Louisville Bats Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Schrock doubled and homered, plating the Bats' first run in the opening inning and later brining home three more runs on his shot in the fifth frame. He now has five hits over his last three games, each of which are against Gwinnett.

Demeritte upstaged Schrock, however, finishing with four hits, including a 469-foot homer with a 109-MPH exit velocity in the fourth inning. The blast tied for the eighth-longest homer ever at Louisville Slugger Field, landing just 21 feet shy of the longest blast from Rob Stratton and Adam Duvall (490 feet) from 2006 and 2019, respectively.

Eddie Rosario also continued his dominance in the series, doubling twice and driving in two more runs. He has now plated 11 runs in four games against the Bats this series.

The Bats will seek to prevent a series sweep Sunday at 1 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. LHP Nick Lodolo (0-1, 6.35) gets the ball against RHP Tanner Roark (4-1, 2.52).

