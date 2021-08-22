Fort Knox Reds Little League Hometown Heroes

The Fort Knox Reds, a team of Little League players ages 6-8, all from military families, went undefeated and won the Tri-County Championship this season. The team is based out of Fort Knox, Kentucky and usually features a rotating roster of players based on when and where the players' parents are currently deployed in the military.

This year, after a season without baseball in 2020, the team went 11-0 during the regular season, hit a walkoff grand slam in the semi-finals to reach the championship and won the championship, 16-4, to complete their undefeated season.

The Bats will honor the Fort Knox Reds as "Hometown Heroes" and recognize the players mid-game during Military Appreciation Day.

