Fort Knox Reds Little League Hometown Heroes
August 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
The Fort Knox Reds, a team of Little League players ages 6-8, all from military families, went undefeated and won the Tri-County Championship this season. The team is based out of Fort Knox, Kentucky and usually features a rotating roster of players based on when and where the players' parents are currently deployed in the military.
This year, after a season without baseball in 2020, the team went 11-0 during the regular season, hit a walkoff grand slam in the semi-finals to reach the championship and won the championship, 16-4, to complete their undefeated season.
The Bats will honor the Fort Knox Reds as "Hometown Heroes" and recognize the players mid-game during Military Appreciation Day.
