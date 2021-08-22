Jumbo Shrimp Outslug Bulls 8-6

DURHAM - Bulls center fielder Josh Lowe stole his twentieth base of the year, becoming the first player since 2007 to record twenty steals and twenty home runs in a season, with shortstop Taylor Walls, third baseman Mike Brosseau and second baseman Esteban Quiroz each going deep, however the Jumbo Shrimp crushed four longballs of their own in an 8-6 win over Durham on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After bashing his 20th big fly of the year on Thursday night, Lowe swiped second in the eighth inning on Sunday for his 20th steal in as many attempts to etch his name in franchise history. Prior to Lowe, the last player in franchise history to post 20 or more home runs and 20 or more steals in a single season was outfielder Justin Ruggiano in 2007. Lowe is also one of just five minor league players to post those totals in 2021, and the only one to record those numbers exclusively at the Triple-A level.

Following single tallies by Jacksonville in the first and second frames, Walls walloped a three-run blast to left to push Durham ahead 3-2. The pendulum continued to swing as the Jumbo Shrimp plated two scores in the fourth before Brosseau and Quiroz hit back-to-back jacks in the last of the fourth to give the Bulls a 5-4 advantage.

That would be the final lead of the night for Durham, however, as Jacksonville tied the contest with a tally in the fifth before scoring two in the sixth to make it 7-5 before adding an insurance run in the seventh. Bulls LF Garrett Whitley lifted a sacrifice fly in the seventh and the home side threatened in the ninth with the tying run in scoring position, yet the late rally attempt was qualmed.

Jumbo Shrimp starter Daniel Castano (5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, 5 K) earned the win, while Andrew Bellatti (1.1 IP, H, 3 K) notched his fifth save. Durham reliever Phoenix Sanders (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K) suffered the defeat.

After a league-wide off day on Monday, the Bulls are set to begin a 12-game road trip, starting with a six-game set in Charlotte starting on Tuesday, August 24. Starting pitchers have not yet been announced for the series opener, with first pitch scheduled for 7:04pm.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, September 7 for their penultimate homestand of the year, facing off against the Norfolk Tides for seven tilts. Start time for that series' opener is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

