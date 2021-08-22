Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 22, 2021

August 22, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Sunday, August 22nd 2:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (45-50) vs Nashville Sounds (51-44) Game 6 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #96 of 130 Home Game #48 of 65

LHP Connor Thomas (5-2, 3.39 ERA) vs. LHP Andy Otero (0-2, 8.47 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds secured a nail-biting 4-3 win over the Nashville Sounds on Saturday night. Decked out as the "Memphis Dry Rubs," the home side got an early jolt from Nolan Gorman who homered in the first inning. After Nashville tied the game in the second, the 'Birds responded in the third with two runs on RBIs from Conner Capel and Ali Sánchez. In the fourth, Brendan Donovan singled home Evan Mendoza, picking up his first RBI of his Triple-A career. Jake Woodford gave Memphis a tremendous start, allowing just two runs over seven innings. The Sounds scored a run in the ninth to cut it to a one-run game, but Kodi Whitley got out of a bases loaded no-out jam to earn the save.

Memphis Starter: Connor Thomas will make his 16th appearance and ninth start of the season for the Redbirds today. Thomas pitched a six-inning complete game in his last start against Norfolk, but took the loss in the second game of a doubleheader. The 23-year-old was tremendous in his prior start in Durham, yielding just one run in six innings. Outside of one rocky outing on July 30 against Gwinnett, Thomas has allowed three runs or fewer in all 12 of his appearances since June 11. A native of Tifton, GA, Thomas was the Cardinals' fifth round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Nashville Starter: Andy Otero will start for the Sounds this afternoon. It will be his seventh appearance and fourth start of the season for Nashville. Otero started the series opener at AutoZone Park on Tuesday and took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks in four innings of work. Otero began the season with Double-A Biloxi and was outstanding, posting a 1.98 ERA in 36.1 innings. The 29-year-old from David, Panama signed with Milwaukee on May 7 after spending the last five years pitching internationally.

Coming Back: The Memphis Redbirds have posted their two largest comebacks of the season this week. The 'Birds came back from 5-1 down to win 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night before overcoming a 10-5 deficit to win 12-11 in 10 innings on Thursday. Memphis won on a throwing error on Wednesday and on a walk-off two-run single from Brandon Dickson last night.

New No. 1 Prospect: Nolan Gorman has had an outstanding series this week after being named the new top prospect in the Cardinals' organization. In five games, Gorman is 7-17 (.412) with two home runs, six RBI, six runs and six walks. The 21-year-old former first round pick is slashing .309/.382/.559 in August.

Capel's Crushing It: Conner Capel is in the midst of a season-long nine-game hitting streak, highlighted by an outstanding series this week against Nashville. In five games, Capel in 8-19 (.421) with six RBI, four runs, four doubles and two walks. Capel has at least one RBI in each game this week.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has continued his outstanding season this week against Nashville. Yepez is 7-18 (.389) in five games with a home run, four RBI, three runs, two doubles and two walks. Yepez leads the Redbirds with 16 home runs this season.

Sánchez Heating Up: Ali Sánchez has been on a tear over his last five games. During that stretch, Sánchez is 6-13 (.462) with three RBI, three runs, a double and two walks. Sánchez had a game-tying two-run double in the eighth inning of the Redbirds comeback win on Wednesday night.

Triple-A East League Stories from August 22, 2021

