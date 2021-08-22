9 Pitchers Go 1 Inning Each as Bats Clip Stripers

LOUISVILLE, KY. - Beau Taylor singled home a pair of runs in a four-run fourth inning and nine Louisville pitchers each pitched 1.0 inning as the Bats edged the Gwinnett Braves 5-3 Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Louisville jumped out to a 1-0 lead via a groundout from Mike Freeman in the third inning. The real damage was done, however, in the fourth as the Bats loaded the bases with no outs on a single and back-to-back walks from Braxton Lee and Brantley Bell. Carson Fulmer then bounced into a fielder's choice at short that was dropped by Ryan Goins while Jan Hernandez raced home for the first run of the inning.

After Alejo Lopez popped to short, Taylor singled up the middle to plate both Lee and Bell and boost the Bats' lead to 4-0. Michael De Leon then coaxed a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-0 after four frames of action.

Ryan Casteel homered to pull the Stripers within 5-2 in the fifth and Johan Camargo singled home an additional tally in the sixth to make it 5-3.

The Bats' unusual pitching line took over from there as Cionel Perez, Ryan Hendrix and Dauri Moreta pitched 1.0 inning to close the game and preserve the win.

Overall, nine pitchers worked an inning for the Bats. Perez was preceded by the starter Nick Lodolo, Tejay Antone, Michael Feliz, Carson Fulmer, Phillip Diehl and R.J. Alaniz.

