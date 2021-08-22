Rivera 5 RBI Afternoon leads Pigs to Win

(Rochester, NY) - T.J. Rivera belted a three-run home run and recorded a two-run single to lead the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-51) to a 6-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings (39-53) on Sunday afternoon. He joined Mickey Moniak and Cornelius Randolph as the only players to record five RBI in a game this season for the Pigs.

Rivera's three-run home run came three batters later after Matt Vierling's home run - both against Tyler Eppler (2-9). Rochester was able to get a run against David Paulino (4-3) in the bottom of the second inning when Rafael Bautista hit an RBI double that scored Derek Dietrich.

Paulino was solid in his start for Lehigh Valley as he allowed just one run over five innings. Sam Coonrod pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Paulino. Rivera hit a two-run single against Nick Wells in the top of the sixth inning to give Lehigh Valley a 6-1 lead.

Jakob Hernandez pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief after Coonrod then Cam Bedrosian retired the side in the bottom of the ninth inning to close out the game for the Pigs.

Lehigh Valley returns home for a 12-game homestand beginning on Tuesday evening. First pitch against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders is at 7:05 p.m.

