Chasers Crush Clippers to Close Series at Werner Park

PAPILLION, Neb. -- The Omaha Storm Chasers scored seven runs in the second inning, two in the fourth, and five in the fifth to defeat the Columbus Clippers, 14-4, on Sunday at Werner Park. Omaha (51-43) finishes the series and 12-game homestand with back-to-back wins.

The Storm Chasers exploded for seven runs on five hits in the second inning to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Second baseman Lucius Fox started the scoring with an opposite-field RBI double to bring in catcher Sebastian Rivero, who singled to begin the inning against Columbus (44-50) right-hander JC Mejia (Loss, 0-3). Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. followed with an RBI single and first baseman Nick Pratto continued continued the string of RBI hits with a two-run single. Three batters later, following a pitching change, centerfielder Kyle Isbel lofted a three-run homer over the left-field fence to cap the scoring in the inning.

It was Isbel's 10th home run of the season, a career best for a single season.

After the Clippers scored a run in the third on an RBI single by Connor Marabell and a run in the fourth on a homer by Oscar Gonzalez, the Chasers added two more in the bottom of the fourth against right-hander Heath Fillmyer.

Pratto led off the inning with a solo home run to right field-his 10th home run in Triple-A and his 25th of the season overall. It was Pratto's fourth consecutive game with a home run, making him the first Storm Chasers player with a home run in four straight games since Carlos Peguero from 8/17-8/20/2014. Next, after left-fielder Ryan McBroom singled and designated hitter MJ Melendez drew a walk, Isbel bounced a single up the middle to bring in another run.

Isbel finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, and a season-high-tying four RBIs.

Columbus earned another run in the fifth on a solo home run by Gavin Collins. The Clippers loaded the bases with two outs against left-hander Marcelo Martinez, but right-hander Kyle Zimmer entered and induced an inning-ending groundout.

Omaha scored its final five runs in the fifth, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs on two hits, four walks, and one error. Fox walked to start the inning, stole second, and scored on a single by Witt Jr., who finished the game 2-for-6 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Fox went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, one double, one walk, and one stolen base.

Pratto followed with a triple down the left-field line to plate Witt Jr. before scoring on an RBI groundout by McBroom. Pratto finished a double shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with one triple, one home run, and four RBIs. Following a pitching change, right-hander Kyle Nelson walked three consecutive batters-including Melendez, who drew four walks in the game-to load the bases. Two batters later, right-fielder Rudy Martin hit a slow roller down the first-base line that brought in two more runs when Nelson fielder, threw to first, and first baseman Trenton Brooks dropped the ball.

Columbus scored its final run in the eight against right-hander Scott Blewett (Win, 4-3), who allowed one run on one hit in 2.1 innings with one strikeout and two walks.

Following an off day on Monday, the Storm Chasers begin a seven-game, six-day series with the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday with a doubleheader. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:08 and coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

